Upper Deck Golf Comes to Bernabéu This Fall

Visitors will get the chance to play golf inside Bernabéu this fall in an exclusive first for the legendary home of Real Madrid C.F.

Tee times opens in August, but fans can register now for Early Access before the public. Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bernabéu and Upper Deck Golf announced today that tee times will be available for public bookings for a one-of-a-kind golf event inside the iconic stadium. Visitors will get the chance to play golf inside the Bernabéu this fall in an exclusive first for the legendary home of Real Madrid C.F.Upper Deck Golf is set to take over the stadium from Thursday 24 September through Sunday 27 September, transforming it into an interactive golf experience with tee boxes placed high in the stands and custom greens laid out on the pitch below. It marks the first time Upper Deck Golf has hosted at a stadium in Spain. Fans are set to enjoy great music, cold drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges at an exclusive clubhouse bar inside the stadium.Tee times will be available from 0700-2100 all four days, offered in two-player increments. VIP Packages will be available for fans looking to enjoy additional perks, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items. Right-hand, left-hand, women's and senior clubs are provided at every hitting location, supplied by PXG.Marc Bender and Adam Wachter, Managing Partners of Upper Deck Golf: “We are incredibly proud to announce Spain as the next stop on our global expansion, kicking off at the historic Bernabéu. The energy of Spanish sports fans is unmatched, making this the perfect backdrop for our first event in the country. Together with this world-class venue, we’re ready to welcome fans inside the stadium for a one-of-a-kind, interactive golf experience they will never forget.”Registration for tee times opens in August, but fans can register now for Early Access to tee times before the public. Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly!For more information and to book a tee time, visit UpperDeckGolf.com/Bernabeu About Upper Deck Golf:Upper Deck Golf is an unforgettable golfing experience inside the most iconic stadiums across the world! Enjoy an epic experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the pitch below. You’ll start and end your round at the exclusive clubhouse inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends. Upper Deck Golf is proud to support Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) as our official charity partner. SU2C is a groundbreaking initiative created to accelerate innovative cancer research.About BernabéuThe Bernabéu is an icon of the city of Madrid in which entertainment and experiences reach a global dimension. The stadium has undergone an extensive renovation to lead and position itself at the vanguard of multipurpose venues throughout the world, hosting sport of the highest level, the best national and international cuisine, amazing shows and the most thrilling experiences. Home to Real Madrid C. F., the best club in the world, the Bernabéu is synonymous with magical and unforgettable moments that now go beyond the football arena.Media Contactinfo@upperdeckgolf.com

Experience Upper Deck Golf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.