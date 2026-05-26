Hastings Equity Announces Partnership With Global Facility Management & Construction, Inc.

Investment Supports Next Phase of Growth for Leading National Facility Services Platform

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hastings Equity Partners, LLC ("Hastings") has partnered with Global Facility Management & Construction, Inc. ("Global"), a leading national provider of facility services headquartered in Melville, New York.Global delivers a comprehensive suite of facility services - including repairs, renovation and retrofit, janitorial, and restoration solutions - to multi-site customers across North America. The Company operates through a vast, curated network of service providers, enabling industry-leading service with experience in all 50 states and in surrounding countries. Global serves a diverse and blue-chip customer base spanning financial services, commercial real estate, retail, restaurant, hospitality, grocery, and healthcare sectors."Global is exactly the type of business we look to partner with - a founder-built platform with a proven model, deep customer trust, and a long runway for growth. Lauryn and Sean have created something truly differentiated, and we couldn't be more excited to support what comes next," said Marco Rodriguez, Principal of Hastings Equity Partners.Lauryn and Sean Blank will continue to lead the business as CEO and President, respectively. With Hastings' backing, Global plans to accelerate key strategic initiatives and invest in infrastructure and talent to support continued expansion."We've spent two decades building something we're proud of, and this partnership is about making sure the next chapter is even stronger. Hastings brings the experience, resources, and collaborative approach we were looking for," said Lauryn and Sean.The partnership reflects Hastings' continued focus on backing exceptional founder-led businesses in large, growing markets. Facility services as a sector continues to see strong demand, as multi-site operators increasingly look to national partners capable of delivering consistency and scale. Over the past two decades, Global has proven the ability to meet customers’ evolving needs and exceed their expectations.About Hastings Equity PartnersFounded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm. Hastings invests first institutional capital in North American founder-led companies within the industrial and business services sectors, where it has deep operating and investing experience. As a preferred capital partner, Hastings seeks to empower businesses to reach their full potential. For over two decades, the firm has formed long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs while utilizing a hands-on approach to enhance operations, provide strategic support, and accelerate growth.About Global Facility Management & Construction, Inc.Headquartered in Melville, New York, Global Facilities Management & Construction is a nationwide provider of integrated facility maintenance, construction, and 24/7 repair services for a diverse customer base with multi-site facility needs. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, janitorial, preventative maintenance, restoration, and general contracting. Global is committed to delivering high-quality service, technical expertise, and responsive support to help customers maintain and optimize mission-critical facilities and infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.