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The Business Research Company's Building Retrofitting Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $150.21 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The building retrofitting market has seen significant growth recently, driven by the need to update aging infrastructure and improve building performance. As the global focus on sustainability and energy efficiency intensifies, this sector is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of building retrofitting.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth of the Building Retrofitting Market

In recent years, the building retrofitting market has expanded substantially. It is projected to grow from $102.88 billion in 2025 to $110.77 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This rise during the historic period is primarily due to factors such as aging building stock, increasing maintenance expenses for older structures, rapid urbanization and higher building density, heightened awareness of structural safety concerns, and early adoption of energy-saving measures.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to experience strong momentum, reaching $150.21 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 7.9%. This expected growth is driven by tighter energy efficiency regulations, a surge in demand for sustainable construction methods, growing requirements for climate resilience, the integration of smart building technologies in retrofit projects, and expanded government-led renovation initiatives. Key trends forecasting market dynamics include wider implementation of energy-efficient building envelope upgrades, increased use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) strengthening systems, rising investments in seismic retrofitting for older infrastructure, growth in green building certification-driven retrofits, and the adoption of modular and minimally invasive retrofit approaches.

Understanding Building Retrofitting and Its Benefits

Building retrofitting involves upgrading and modifying existing structures to improve energy efficiency, enhance structural integrity, boost safety, and optimize overall building performance. These enhancements not only prolong the lifespan of buildings but also reduce operational costs and ensure compliance with current regulations. Additionally, retrofits improve occupant comfort and support environmental sustainability across various sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

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How Green Building Certifications Are Accelerating Market Growth

A major factor propelling the global building retrofitting market is the rising adoption of green building certifications. These certifications serve as third-party validations that buildings adhere to standards covering energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and sustainable site development. The growing importance of such certifications is largely a response to stricter environmental regulations encouraging developers to meet sustainability benchmarks and lessen buildings’ ecological footprints. For example, in May 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that the number of commercial buildings earning ENERGY STAR certification increased from over 7,000 in 2022 to more than 8,800 in 2023—an addition of roughly 1,800 buildings. This trend highlights how the rising uptake of green building certifications is a key driver in the building retrofitting market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in Building Retrofitting

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the building retrofitting market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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