New Distribution Capability (NDC) Distribution Platform Market Expanding With $1.9 Billion at 14.4% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's New Distribution Capability (NDC) Distribution Platform Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The new distribution capability (NDC) distribution platform market has witnessed impressive growth recently, reflecting the evolving needs of the airline and travel industries. As digital transformation reshapes travel booking and service delivery, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the market’s size, driving factors, key regions, and future trends shaping its trajectory.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the New Distribution Capability Distribution Platform Market

The NDC distribution platform market has shown rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $0.97 billion in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This past growth is largely driven by dependence on outdated EDIFACT systems, restricted direct distribution channels, rising airline digitalization efforts, increasing volumes of online travel bookings, and the growing demand for greater fare transparency and better offer visibility.

Download a free sample of the new distribution capability (ndc) distribution platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=90083129&type=smp&name=New%20Distribution%20Capability%20%28NDC%29%20Distribution%20Platform%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward momentum, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.4%. The anticipated growth stems from a shift towards XML/JSON API-based platforms, broader adoption of dynamic pricing and merchandising software, expansion of managed platform operation services, increased airline focus on personalization and product differentiation, and greater use of NDC platforms by corporate buyers and online travel agencies (OTAs). Key trends include wider airline adoption of NDC platforms, growing demand for personalized and dynamic travel offers, integration of APIs with travel agency and OTA systems, use of data analytics for offer and order management, and enhanced focus on streamlining booking and servicing procedures.

Understanding the NDC Distribution Platform and Its Role in Airline Retailing

The new distribution capability (NDC) distribution platform is a modern digital infrastructure developed using standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It allows airlines to distribute content directly to travel sellers via XML/JSON APIs, replacing legacy EDIFACT systems. This platform supports richer, real-time, and more personalized offers, giving airlines greater control over pricing and product differentiation. Meanwhile, travel agencies and aggregators benefit from dynamic content access, improved transparency, and more efficient booking and servicing workflows.

View the full new distribution capability (ndc) distribution platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/new-distribution-capability-ndc-distribution-platform-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

How Personalized Travel Preferences Propel Growth in the NDC Distribution Platform Market

One of the strongest growth drivers for the NDC distribution platform market is the increasing demand for personalized travel experiences. Travelers now expect customized offerings that reflect their unique preferences and interests across flights, accommodations, and destination services. This shift is fueled by digital transformation, as consumers increasingly use online platforms, mobile apps, and social media to plan highly tailored trips that align with their individual tastes.

This growing appetite for bespoke travel directly supports the adoption of NDC platforms, as airlines and travel sellers require advanced data exchange capabilities to bundle and deliver personalized offers, ancillary services, and tailored content in real time through all distribution channels. For example, in December 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that approximately 77% of travelers expressed interest in using digital wallets integrated with travel services, highlighting the rising demand for seamless and personalized travel experiences facilitated by modern airline retailing initiatives. This trend continues to fuel NDC platform market growth.

Regional Overview of the New Distribution Capability Distribution Platform Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the NDC distribution platform market, benefiting from its advanced airline and travel technology infrastructures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The global analysis of the NDC distribution platform market includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market developments and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global New Distribution Capability (NDC) Distribution Platform Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Based Endpoint Security Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-cloud-based-endpoint-security-market-report

Online Microtransaction Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-microtransaction-global-market-report

Bioinformatics Platform Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-platform-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.