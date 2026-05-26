NamedFast Total Name Generator Rebuilt Into a All-Purpose Name Creation App

NamedFast has rebuilt Total Name Generator for Android into an all-purpose custom naming app for writers, creators, parents, and idea builders who need options.

Names carry tone, memory, and possibility, The rebuilt Total Name Generator was created to give people more control over that small but meaningful moment when an idea starts to feel real.” — Michael Wright

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NamedFast announced that its Android app, Total Name Generator, has been fully rebuilt as an all-purpose custom name generator for people who need flexible, structured, and original name ideas.

The rebuilt app moves beyond a single-use name tool and now focuses on custom name creation across a wider range of uses, including character names, fantasy names, pen names, brand ideas, project names, game names, baby name brainstorming, and creative word exploration. The update reflects NamedFast's broader goal of making name generation more controllable, useful, and enjoyable for everyday creators.

Total Name Generator is designed around a simple but powerful idea: users can decide which letters count as vowels, which letters count as consonants, and what pattern the generated names should follow. By using V and C pattern structures, the app can create names that follow a specific rhythm instead of producing random words without shape or direction.

For example, a user can choose a custom vowel list, a custom consonant list, and a pattern such as VCVCVC. The app then generates names that match that structure. Literal letters can also be included inside patterns, allowing users to keep certain sounds, initials, syllables, or stylistic choices in place while exploring many possible name combinations.

The rebuilt version is free and also keeps the app approachable for users who want fast results. Preset vowel and consonant lists are available, and common pattern options help users begin generating ideas without needing to build everything manually from scratch. This makes the app useful for both careful naming experiments and quick creative sessions.

The update arrives at a time when more people are using mobile tools for creative planning, storytelling, content creation, small business ideas, and personal projects. NamedFast positioned the rebuild around that broad creative need rather than one narrow naming category. The result is a name generator that can be used for a fantasy village, a new clothing idea, a fictional character, a username, a pet name, a product concept, or any project that begins with the question of what something should be called.

The app's rebuild also gives the press announcement a clear product-development angle: this is not a routine listing update, but a broader repositioning of the app as a general-purpose naming companion. NamedFast describes the change as a practical step toward making structured name generation easier for people who think in sounds, patterns, and possibilities.

The app is especially relevant for writers, game developers, role-playing fans, entrepreneurs, parents, artists, students, and anyone who wants a more hands-on way to explore names. Rather than relying only on fixed categories, the new version gives users a flexible naming system that can be adjusted around sound, style, structure, and imagination.

NamedFast says the recent rebuild is part of a continuing effort to make practical creativity tools that are simple enough for casual use and flexible enough for deeper creative work. The company plans to keep improving the app based on how users apply it across writing, branding, storytelling, and personal projects.

Total Name Generator is available now on Google Play

About NamedFast

NamedFast creates simple digital tools for naming, brainstorming, and creative discovery. Its work focuses on helping people turn rough ideas into clearer possibilities through practical, accessible software.

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