Moifani to Present Pombo Collection at 3daysofdesign 2026 in Copenhagen

When a camera designer designs furniture — A dining collection defined by functional precision.

Can One Table Fit Every Way You Live?

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese furniture brand moifani will present its new dining collection “pombo” at 3daysofdesign 2026 in Copenhagen. Developed in response to changing urban living conditions and the increase in smaller households, the collection explores compact dining furniture for contemporary one-to-three-person living environments. The exhibition will also feature an installation themed around “Japanese Hygge,” combining furniture, tea, and spatial experience.About the Brand -moifani-moifani is a furniture brand launched in 2021 by SHIKI , a furniture manufacturer based in Okawa, Fukuoka — one of Japan’s historic woodworking regions. The collection is designed by SATEREO , the Lisbon-based studio of Japanese industrial designer Keita Sato.The brand develops solid-wood furniture through a process that combines industrial design methodology with the manufacturing techniques cultivated in Okawa’s furniture industry.About the Collection -pombo-“pombo” — Portuguese for “pigeon” — is moifani’s second collection, consisting of a dining table and chair designed for today’s urban households. While conventional dining furniture has historically been based on four-person family layouts, the collection focuses on the growing number of one-to-three-person households in urban environments.The project examines how dining spaces are used beyond mealtimes, incorporating functions associated with reading, working, conversation, and extended daily use. The collection was developed through observation-based research, ergonomic testing, and repeated prototyping.THE TABLE — FLEXIBILITY FOR COMPACT SPACESThe pombo dining table features an asymmetrical form positioned between circular and rectangular geometries. The shape allows the table to adapt to different layouts, including placement against walls, corners, and windows, while maintaining efficient circulation within compact interiors.THE CHAIR — DEVELOPMENT OF THE “BEAK ARMREST”The chair incorporates a feature called the “Beak Armrest,” a slim horizontal arm positioned at elbow height. The element was developed through observations of seated posture during extended use beyond dining activities.Rather than functioning as a conventional armchair, the design provides light support while maintaining a compact footprint suitable for smaller living spaces. The curved backrest is designed to support relaxed seating over longer periods of use.──────────────────────3daysofdesign 2026Brand: moifaniCollection: pombo — dining chair & tableVenue: The Perch, Wildersgade 51, Christianshavn, CopenhagenManufacturer: SHIKI — Okawa, Fukuoka, JapanDesign: SATEREO (Keita Sato) — Lisbon, PortugalDates: 10–12 June 2026High-Resolution Images:Event information:──────────────────────Exhibition Concept — Experience Japanese HyggeThe exhibition takes place inside a historic 18th-century building in Christianshavn, Copenhagen. Through furniture, lighting conditions, material textures, tea, and sweets, moifani presents an installation exploring the relationship between domestic atmosphere and tactile comfort.The presentation references the restrained use of light and spatial intimacy found in traditional Japanese interiors while placing contemporary furniture within a Nordic architectural context.

"pombo" Teaser Video by moifani

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