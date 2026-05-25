Oryzanol Market Expands as Demand for Plant-Based Wellness Ingredients Accelerates

oryzanol market

Rising demand for plant-based wellness ingredients is driving growth in the global oryzanol market across nutrition and skincare applications today.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oryzanol market is projected to grow from US$ 2.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 3.6 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. Rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare, plant-based nutrition, and scientifically supported wellness ingredients is accelerating demand across nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food, and personal care industries. Oryzanol, primarily derived from rice bran oil, is increasingly valued for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering properties Manufacturers are integrating the ingredient into supplements, fortified foods, and skincare products to strengthen clean-label positioning and improve product performance.

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Growth Drivers

One of the primary factors supporting market expansion is the increasing preference for plant-derived bioactive compounds Consumers are moving away from synthetic additives and seeking natural ingredients that support long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health Growing rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease have encouraged demand for functional nutrition products containing clinically backed compounds such as oryzanol The expanding dietary supplement industry is also contributing to growth, as manufacturers continue introducing innovative capsules, softgels, powders, and fortified beverages designed for health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Technology and Innovation

Advancements in extraction and purification technologies are improving the commercial viability of oryzanol products Higher purity levels and enhanced bioavailability are enabling broader applications in pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and cosmetics Companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve formulation stability and increase ingredient effectiveness under varying processing conditions In the cosmetics sector, oryzanol is gaining popularity because of its anti-aging, UV protection, and skin-conditioning properties Rising demand for multifunctional ingredients is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth potential, the market continues to face several operational and commercial challenges High extraction and refinement costs remain a major concern, particularly for smaller manufacturers with limited production capabilities Obtaining stable, high-purity oryzanol requires advanced technologies that increase manufacturing expenses and affect pricing competitiveness Limited awareness among mainstream consumers also restricts adoption in conventional food and beverage applications In addition, competition from alternative bioactive ingredients, including phytosterols and omega fatty acids, is placing pressure on companies attempting to expand their market presence.

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Regional Insights

North America is expected to account for 46.7% of global market revenue in 2026, supported by strong consumer awareness, advanced nutraceutical manufacturing, and rising demand for plant-based wellness products The United States remains the leading contributor because of high healthcare spending and increasing interest in preventive nutrition Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2026 and 2033 China and India are driving regional demand through expanding food processing industries, urbanization, and abundant rice bran availability.

Segment Analysis

Gamma oryzanol is expected to maintain its leading position among product categories, accounting for 72.6% of total revenue in 2026 Its dominance is supported by strong clinical validation, high purity levels, and extensive application in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical formulations Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are projected to remain the largest application segment, contributing 41.8% of market revenue Growing consumer demand for cholesterol management, metabolic support, and plant-based supplementation continues to strengthen the segment Manufacturers are also introducing convenient delivery formats to improve accessibility and consumer engagement.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gamma Oryzanol

Ferulic Acid Esters

Others

By Source

Rice Bran Oil

Wheat Bran

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

By End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Manufacturers

Food & Beverage Companies

Cosmetic & Personal Care Brands

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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Competitive Landscape

The global market remains highly competitive, with leading participants including Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., NutriScience Innovations, LLC., Merck KGaA, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tano Biotech These companies are focusing on sustainable sourcing, advanced extraction technologies, and product innovation to improve efficacy, stability, and bioavailability Strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance initiatives, and expanding distribution networks are helping manufacturers strengthen their positions in developed and emerging markets Continuous investments in research are expected to accelerate future commercialization opportunities.

Recent developments continue shaping industry expansion In March 2026, researchers at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff highlighted nanotechnology methods that could improve rice bran bioactive absorption, while KRBL expanded its oil portfolio.

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