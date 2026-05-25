Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Analysis 2026-2033 | Persistence Market Research

Biopsy Devices Market

Biopsy Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2033, driven by rising cancer diagnostics demand and minimally invasive procedures.

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biopsy Devices Market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Biopsy devices are widely used for collecting tissue samples to diagnose diseases such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders. Growing awareness regarding early disease detection and the increasing importance of precision medicine are accelerating the adoption of advanced biopsy technologies across hospitals and diagnostic centers. Technological advancements in image-guided biopsy systems and robotic-assisted procedures are also improving diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort.

The global biopsy devices market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2026 and 2033. Rising healthcare investments, expanding screening programs, and growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are supporting market growth worldwide. Needle-based biopsy systems remain the leading segment because of their efficiency, affordability, and reduced recovery time. North America continues to dominate the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong cancer screening programs, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing region driven by improving healthcare access and rising patient awareness.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The biopsy devices market is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 11.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

➤ Rising cancer prevalence is increasing the demand for advanced biopsy procedures globally.

➤ Needle biopsy devices remain the leading segment due to minimally invasive advantages.

➤ Hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasing investments in image-guided biopsy technologies.

➤ North America leads the market owing to strong healthcare infrastructure and early screening adoption.

➤ Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid market growth due to expanding healthcare facilities and awareness programs.

Market Segmentation

The biopsy devices market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and end user. Product categories include needle biopsy devices, vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, biopsy guidance systems, and biopsy forceps. Needle biopsy systems account for a major market share because they offer faster recovery and lower procedural complications. Oncology remains the leading application segment due to increasing cancer diagnosis rates globally.

Hospitals continue to dominate the end-user segment because of higher patient volumes and access to advanced diagnostic technologies. Diagnostic laboratories and specialty clinics are also witnessing growing demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures. Increasing use of imaging technologies such as ultrasound-guided and MRI-guided biopsy systems is improving procedural precision and treatment planning.

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Regional Insights

North America remains the largest regional market due to rising cancer incidence, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong adoption of advanced medical technologies. The United States contributes significantly to regional growth because of increasing investments in precision diagnostics and healthcare modernization.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are boosting demand for biopsy devices in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Company Insights

Key companies operating in the biopsy devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic Inc., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Argon Medical Devices Inc.

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