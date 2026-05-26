Skyfront Wins U.S. Army Contract for Perimeter 8 Long Endurance Drone Training and Integration

Skyfront Perimeter 8 Hybrid group photo with US Army Soldiers after successful training Skyfront Perimeter 8 Hybrid Night Flight Setup with US Army Skyfront and AeroIntel train US Army soldiers on long endurance hybrid drone

Award covers Perimeter 8 flight operations, C2 integration, soldier training, and sustainment. First phase executed during a three-week Colorado deployment.

The contract validates that the Perimeter 8 can be operated from inside armored vehicles, plugged into the Army’s existing networks, and used as both a surveillance asset and a communications relay.” — Troy Mestler, CEO of Skyfront

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyfront, the leading manufacturer of long-endurance hybrid-electric drones, today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded the company a contract to field the Skyfront Perimeter 8 (P8) long endurance drone alongside Army units, integrate the aircraft into existing Army command-and-control (C2) networks, train soldiers and instructors on its operation, and provide ongoing field support and sustainment.

Under the contract, Skyfront will field Perimeter 8 aircraft alongside U.S. Army units, integrate the platform with armored combat vehicles and tactical networks, conduct train-the-trainer and operator training, and provide ongoing field support and sustainment to keep the aircraft mission-ready. Contract value, term, and award vehicle are not being publicly disclosed.

Skyfront executed the first phase of the award during a three-week deployment to Colorado, working with partner AeroIntel Systems, a leading Colorado-based drone service and training provider. The joint team integrated the P8 directly into armored combat vehicles and the Army's existing C2 architecture, delivered a comprehensive program to train the Army's own instructors, and supported soldiers as they flew the aircraft on long-range, beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) surveillance missions throughout the night.

The aircraft was integrated with a layered tactical communications stack that included Silvus Technologies MANET radios and Persistent Systems Wave Relay for mesh networking, along with Starlink for over-the-horizon satcom backhaul. Live imagery from the Trillium Engineering EO/IR gimbal moved from the aircraft, through the vehicle, and out to the broader force without interruption.

Beyond its role as an ISR drone, the P8 also operated as an airborne communications relay, carrying multiple radios across multiple bands aloft to extend the reach of friendly networks and bridge units operating in complex terrain.

By the end of the deployment, soldiers were flying the long endurance surveillance drone out to a 10-mile BVLOS range to provide persistent overwatch for the maneuvering force below.

About Skyfront

Skyfront designs and manufactures the world’s longest endurance hybrid multicopter drones. The company’s flagship Perimeter 8 (P8) multirotor delivers multi-hour flight endurance for defense, federal, and commercial missions. Learn more at skyfront.com.

About AeroIntel Systems

AeroIntel Systems leads the way in professional drone services, delivering precision aerial solutions for industries worldwide. Learn more at aerointelsystems.com.

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