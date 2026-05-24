Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3004149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-299-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2026 @ 1624 hours

STREET: I 89

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 10

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.8 N

WEATHER: cloudy, rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Deborah Freeman

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Freestyle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive rear end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christine Dorer

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

PASSENGER: Rhett Williams

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITE, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ruxbury, VT

INJURIES: Minor non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: CVMC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 64.8. On arrival, Troopers determined Deborah Freeman, 61 of Barre, VT, was driving north bound in the travel lane and turned left in front of Christine Dorer, 49 of Roxbury, VT, who was driving in the passing lane. Freeman was reportedly trying to use the u-turn to go south bound. Dorer's vehicle struck Freeman's vehicle which both sustained extensive damage. Further investigation determined Freeman was under the influence of intoxicants. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Berlin Barracks. Freeman was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.

VSP was assisted on scene by the Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint #7130385; T23 VSA 1004

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2026 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545