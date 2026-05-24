Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3004149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-299-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2026 @ 1624 hours
STREET: I 89
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 10
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.8 N
WEATHER: cloudy, rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Deborah Freeman
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Freestyle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive rear end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christine Dorer
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
PASSENGER: Rhett Williams
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Y
CITE, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ruxbury, VT
INJURIES: Minor non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: CVMC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 64.8. On arrival, Troopers determined Deborah Freeman, 61 of Barre, VT, was driving north bound in the travel lane and turned left in front of Christine Dorer, 49 of Roxbury, VT, who was driving in the passing lane. Freeman was reportedly trying to use the u-turn to go south bound. Dorer's vehicle struck Freeman's vehicle which both sustained extensive damage. Further investigation determined Freeman was under the influence of intoxicants. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Berlin Barracks. Freeman was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.
VSP was assisted on scene by the Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint #7130385; T23 VSA 1004
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2026 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545
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