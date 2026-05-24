Statements on Fallen Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall issued the following statements on the passing of Firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff, Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, a third-generation firefighter, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“Boston lost a hero,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr. came from a family of firefighters, and he held this calling as the highest duty to serve and protect. Because of his actions, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every resident came out of the flames safe and sound. On behalf of the City of Boston, we extend our deepest condolences to the Kilduff family and all of Bobby’s loved ones. The Kilduff family has given everything in service to this country and this City. We ask for your prayers for his family, for all our firefighters, and for our City. Boston will forever honor Firefighter Kilduff’s dedication and service with the most profound gratitude.”

“Last night, the Boston Fire Department suffered a heartbreaking loss with the death of Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr.,” said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Rodney Marshall. “Bobby, affectionately known as BK, was a dedicated firefighter, a proud member of a family deeply rooted in the fire service, and a respected brother to all who had the privilege to serve beside him. He embodied the courage, commitment, and selflessness that define this profession.”

“This loss is deeply felt throughout our Department and across the City of Boston,” continued Marshall. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kilduff family, Bobby’s friends, and every member of the Boston Fire Department grieving this tremendous loss. Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr.’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The City of Boston and the Boston Fire Department will honor his memory with enduring gratitude and respect."