Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

EPINAL, France — Service members, families, French officials and community members gathered at the Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial on May 24, 2026, to honor the 5,255 U.S. service members buried in Epinal and the 424 Soldiers memorialized on the Wall of the Missing. The annual Memorial Day ceremony brought together U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers, French representatives, and local partners to recognize the cost of securing peace in Europe.

Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivered one of the keynote addresses. Speaking from the cemetery’s central lawn, he emphasized the purpose of the day, honoring sacrifice, strengthening the U.S. French partnership and reflecting on the responsibilities carried by today’s force.

“We gather to honor the 5,255 American service members who reached their final resting place here at Epinal, along with the 424 others memorialized on the walls behind you,” Norrie said. “As we look across these white crosses and stars, we are reminded of the true cost of maintaining a Europe that is whole and free.”

Norrie recognized the honored families in attendance, including the Moore and Murphy families. “Your presence reminds us that these are not just names etched in stone; they are fathers, sons, brothers, and friends whose absence is still felt today,” he said.

This year’s ceremony coincided with Freedom 250, the United States’ commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Across Europe, U.S. military units and diplomatic posts are highlighting 250 years of shared democratic values and combined defense. Epinal is no exception. The ceremony included wreath‑laying, a firing detail, and participation from both U.S. and French military representatives, reflecting the partnership between the two nations.

Norrie tied the commemoration to the enduring alliance between the United States and France. “To our French friends, your presence here today, sharing this Sunday of reflection with us, is a moving testament to the enduring strength of our relationship,” he said. “Despite the trauma of two World Wars, you have remained committed to preserving the memory of these Americans on your soil, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

He also emphasized the responsibility carried by today’s service members. “Our debt of gratitude is immeasurable. We must ensure these stories are passed to the next generation so that their sacrifice is never forgotten,” Norrie said. “Let us leave here today resolved to make our own imprint on the world, ensuring that good continues to triumph over evil.”

The ceremony underscored the enduring mission of U.S. forces in Europe and the shared commitment to peace. As the United States and France continue to face evolving global challenges, Norrie reminded attendees that it is our duty to stand against evil and we should never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice.