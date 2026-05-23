Shaftsbury Barracks / UPDATE - Runaway Juvenile

**** Updated Press Release ****

Shane has been located and returned to his family.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3002702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 22, 2026, approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burdick Trailer Park, Pownal

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

JUVENILE: Shane Douglas Brownell

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22, 2026, at approximately 2127 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Family members of Shane Douglas Brownell called the Vermont State Police to report Shane had run away from home. Through investigation, Troopers determined Shane is likely staying with a friend in Bennington or Pownal.

Shane is described as 5’4” tall, 120lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown or black hoodie, sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-585-6857, attn. case 26B3002702, or to leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.