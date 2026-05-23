Summer Reading Kickoff May 30 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 23, 2026) – As the school year winds down, Charlotte County Libraries are preparing to launch one of the community’s most anticipated summer traditions: the 2026 Summer Reading Program. Designed to keep children and teens engaged while school is out, the annual program encourages families to make reading part of their daily summer routine while offering free activities, events, and educational fun for all ages.

This year’s theme, “Unearth Your Story,” invites readers to explore new ideas, spark creativity, and discover the joy of lifelong learning through books and hands-on experiences.

The adventure officially begins Saturday, May 30, with kickoff celebrations at Charlotte County Libraries across the county. Families can enjoy games, activities, and community engagement opportunities while supplies last.

Kickoff Events Include:

Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fun games and activities for all ages

Mid-County Regional Library

2 p.m. -– 4 p.m.

Meet local firefighters, law enforcement officers, and community partners during an afternoon of interactive activities at the county’s newly opened library location

Port Charlotte Public Library

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Families seeking a quieter, sensory-friendly experience are invited to enjoy a calm atmosphere and creative rock-painting activities

Attendees can also pick up free goody bags while supplies last.

Families do not need to wait until kickoff day to get started. Pre-registration for the Summer Reading Challenge is now open online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/libraries and offers a quick and easy way to begin tracking reading goals before summer officially begins.

The Summer Reading Challenge is free and open to readers of all ages.

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