Award-Winning Documentary 'A Refugee’s Guide to Rome' to Launch Globally on Streaming Platforms

A Refugee's Guide to Rome Poster

Film by Ted Efremoff Debuts on Amazon and Hoopla June 5

Efremoff's A Refugee’s Guide to Rome continues to be as soulful and searching as it is unflinchingly honest, always probing the complexities of the human experience with both sensitivity and depth.” — Paul Solet, American film director

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The feature documentary ' A Refugee’s Guide to Rome ', directed by Ted Efremoff, has been acquired by Buffalo 8 Distribution and is set for a June 5, 2026 release on Amazon and Hoopla in North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional territories and platforms to be announced this summer.'A Refugee’s Guide to Rome' tells the story of Joseph, an outspoken journalist and activist who fled political persecution in Sierra Leone and journeyed across Africa and the Mediterranean. This documentary details his harrowing encounters with the refugee smuggling enterprises of Africa and the perils of rafting across the Mediterranean – all in search of political asylum in Rome. His passage is punctuated by danger and guided by faith. Joseph’s story is juxtaposed with the myth of Aeneas who as a refugee from the Trojan War survived his own perilous, otherworldly path to freedom becoming the founder of Rome in Virgil’s legendary epic poem, The Aeneid. The film exposes the heartbreaking choices refugees often make through crisis, migration, and integration.The documentary has received recognition across the international festival circuit, earning awards and honors from festivals including the London Movie Awards, Vienna International Film Competition, Rome Prisma Film Awards, and Rome Film Fest. Across its festival run, A Refugee’s Guide to Rome received multiple awards for Best Documentary Feature, alongside honors for directing, producing, cinematography, editing, and sound design. Additional recognition includes awards and selections from the Ponza Film Awards, Tamizhagam International Film Festival, Samskara International Film Festival, White Vulture Film Festival, Paris Film Awards, Dubai Film Week, and Los Angeles Film Awards, among others.Buffalo 8 will continue expanding the film’s global rollout throughout the summer, with additional streaming platforms and territories to be announced in the coming months.“My family was able to leave the Soviet Union because of my grandmother’s American citizenship, and at sixteen I found myself stateless in Rome, waiting to enter the United States. Those weeks — and the city itself — stayed with me for years. When I later returned to Rome and met Joseph, whose life was devoted to supporting refugees, making this film felt deeply personal.” - Ted Efremoff

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