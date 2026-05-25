10 Driving Tips to Save Fuel and Reduce Summer Traffic Stress

Traffic Expert teaches tecniques to Drive Smarter Now Former L.A. Airborne Traffic Reporter Randy A. Keith teaches Smart Driving Techniques "Mastering the Commute" Podcast - Available on All Major Podcast Platforms

Former airborne traffic reporter Randy Keith explains how smarter driving habits can improve safety and reduce stress while helping traffic flow.

Small driving habit changes can reduce stress, improve safety, and help traffic flow better for everyone.” — Randy A. Keith

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer travel season ramps up and highways become increasingly congested, traffic expert Randy Keith is encouraging drivers to adopt smarter habits that improve fuel efficiency, reduce stress, and make roads safer for everyone.Keith spent years covering Southern California traffic as both an airborne and in-studio reporter, studying how congestion patterns, driver behavior, and roadway design interact in real time.Now host of the Mastering the Commute podcast and author of the free guide Drive Smarter Now , Keith says most drivers underestimate how much their own behavior affects traffic flow, fuel consumption, and overall driving stress:“Drivers have far more control behind they wheel than they realize. Small changes in driving habits can make a meaningful difference in fuel costs, stress, safety, and even traffic itself.”10 Smart Driving Strategies for Summer Travel1. Check traffic before leaving.Apps such as Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps help drivers avoid unnecessary congestion and delays.2. Maintain proper following distance.Leaving more space reduces hard braking and unnecessary acceleration.3. Avoid aggressive acceleration.Rapid starts consume significantly more fuel.4. Maintain a steady speed whenever possible.Consistent speed is generally more fuel-efficient than repeated braking and acceleration.5. Use cruise control strategically on long highway drives.Cruise control helps maintain smoother speeds and can improve fuel economy in stable traffic conditions.6. Drive with the flow of traffic.Excessive speeding, weaving, and constant lane changes increase stress while saving little actual time.7. Keep tires properly inflated.Proper tire pressure improves both fuel efficiency and safety.8. Learn recurring traffic patterns.Understanding when and where congestion typically develops helps drivers make calmer, more informed decisions.9. Anticipate conditions ahead.Watching traffic flow, weather, and braking patterns ahead reduces sudden reactions and wasted energy.10. Stay calm behind the wheel.Stress and emotional reactions often lead to inefficient and unsafe driving decisions.According to Keith, the core philosophy behind Mastering the Commute is that informed drivers make better decisions — and calmer roads.“One of the biggest things I learned during my years studying traffic is that uncertainty creates stress,” Keith explains. “When people understand what’s happening ahead of them and why, they naturally become calmer and safer drivers.”More Than a Driving PodcastThrough podcast episodes, videos, and educational content, Mastering the Commute explores the driving topics people really care about — including GPS apps, phantom traffic jams , zipper merges, left-lane driving behavior, tailgating, hazardous weather, and the psychology behind traffic itself.Keith believes that even modest improvements in driver behavior could meaningfully reduce accidents and improve traffic flow in major cities.“If even a small percentage of drivers maintained more space, reacted less emotionally, and understood traffic patterns better, it would genuinely improve roads for everyone,” he says.Drivers can download the free guide Drive Smarter Now and explore podcast and video content at:Podcast and videos, including shorts and developing course:###Media ContactRandy KeithTraffic Expert | Host, Mastering the Commute | Author, Drive Smarter Now[freewaytrafficexpert@gmail.com](mailto:freewaytrafficexpert@gmail.com)About Randy KeithRandy Keith is a traffic expert, licensed pilot, author, and host of the Mastering the Commute podcast. A former Los Angeles airborne traffic reporter, he teaches drivers how to understand traffic patterns, reduce stress, improve fuel efficiency, and drive more safely through practical, behavior-based education.

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