Georgia Fishing Report: May 22, 2026

As another great week of fishing gets underway across Georgia, now is the perfect time to take on one of Georgia’s unique angling challenges by completing the Georgia Bass Slam or Trout Slam.

The Georgia Bass Slam recognizes anglers who catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia waters within a calendar year, while the Trout Slam rewards anglers who catch all three trout species available in Georgia: rainbow, brown, and brook trout.

Whether you are chasing shoal bass on a river, largemouth at your local lake, or trout in North Georgia streams, these programs are a great way to explore new waters, target different species, and create lasting memories outdoors. Ready to get started? Learn more about the Georgia Bass Slam at georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources/GeorgiaBassSlam and the Trout Slam at georgiawildlife.com/trout-slam.

New Black Bass Conservation License Plate Available: Georgia anglers can now purchase a specialty license plate featuring a largemouth bass, with proceeds supporting fisheries conservation, habitat improvements, research, stocking programs, and education efforts across the state. Learn more: GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates .

Summer is the perfect time to get your family outdoors and on the water together. Georgia offers kid-friendly fishing events, clinics, and family fishing opportunities across the state where young anglers can learn, compete, and make lifelong memories. Find upcoming kid and family fishing events at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

Whether you are going for a Bass Slam, a Trout Slam or just a relaxing day of fishing, we are glad that you are going to Go Fish Georgia!

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Contributions for the Central Georgia fishing report are thanks to Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 7.2 FEET, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. Many anglers are having good success with the Whopper Popper, both sizes and Zoom Flukes in white ice and a Gunfish. The fish can spawn on the next full moon at the end of the month too. After that, expect fish to move to summer locations that are in deeper water. Jigs, Carolina rigs, and any Rapala crank baits in the dive too series will be working out deeper. The largemouth are holding off the sides of grassy points in 12 to 18 feet of water and are feeding heavily on the crawfish in the grass. We are also finding several largemouth mixed in with the hybrids still feeding on herring.

LAKE SINCLAIR

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.4 FEET, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. The shallow bite is still the dominant pattern. The bream are still bedding in the pockets and the mayflies are just starting to hatch in the rivers, causing the bass to stay up shallow. Top water baits such as a black buzz bait and the Spro Bronzeye frog are catching fish consistently around grass, lay down trees, and sea walls around points and channel swings. Texas rigged soft plastics and shaky heads will also catch fish around the docks in these same areas. A Weedless Wonder head with a Zoom trick worm is hard to beat under these docks. Use a drop shot with a morning dawn colored Roboworm Straight Tail Worm on a 1/0 hook and ¼ ounce tungsten weight. For those that prefer to fish deep, there is a decent offshore bite going on as well in 14 to 18 feet of water. Look for offshore humps and long points in the mouths of creeks and near the river channels for the best results. A cell mate colored Spro Little John DD and Buckeye Football Mop jig fished on these offshore spots will catch fish right now and for weeks to come. Look for hard bottom or stumps when fishing offshore. This bite is best when Georgia Power is moving water. This week, the bass are up early and late according to the Fish and Game Forecaster. Stanley buzz baits with silver blades and a white skirt up and down lake will work.

LAKE RUSSELL

LAKE RUSSELL IS DOWN 1 FOOT, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. Spend the day in Beaver Dam Creek or the area way up the Savannah River. The top water bite is good early in the morning using the Pop R’s and Chug Bugs to catch the bass still in the shallow water. Most of the anglers are going to the plastics early, concentrating on lay down trees and stumps. Be careful not to fish the plastic baits too early. Bass are still being caught on pearl and shad colored Rapala Shad Raps and Rapala DT10 shad crank baits. Use these baits on wind-blown points and the rip rap. Carolina rigged green pumpkin lizards are catching nice spotted bass all day. Small chunk rock is the key while fishing the Carolina Rig. Use the Zoom Super Flukes in pearl and baby bass around rock and wood. Start off with the faster moving crank baits in the morning and then move to the slower moving plastics as the day heats up.

LAKE OCONEE

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. The bass are shallow and are biting live and artificial baits in the backs of the major creeks. Silver spinner baits and Rat L Traps in bright chrome and baby bass colors are working. Watch for a lot of muddy water flowing into the lake and go to the creeks. Bass are moving super shallow in the creeks, as well as on the rip rap on bridges and culverts. Grass and a Texas rigged lizard is hard to beat. Work the rocks on the bridges by slow rolling a Stanley 1/2-ounce spinner bait with willow leaf blades. Bright fire tiger Bomber crank baits can catch these fish. The river bass are on ledges and Bomber Model A crank baits in crawfish and fire tigers are catching these fish. There are plenty of bass staying shallow in the creeks, and these fish are easy to catch. Up the river fish the heavy brush for over the old structure on main lake points. The fish are 4 to 6 feet deep. Add a rattle in any plastic lure and add some Dr. Juice scent. Later in the day use a larger Poe’s 400 bright crank bait on light line. This week, the bass are up early and late according to the Fish and Game Forecaster. Stanley buzz baits with silver blades and a white skirt up and down lake will work.

LAKE JACKSON

LAKE JACKSON IS DOWN 2.2 FEET, 70’S – Bass fishing is good. This week, the bass are up early and late according to the Fish and Game Forecaster. Stanley buzz baits with silver blades and a white skirt up and down lake will work. There are a lot of spawning shad around the man-made rock piles and the bass are right in there with them. Any wind-blown point can also produce a few fish using the Lucky Craft Flashminnow 110 and Pointer 100’s. Once the sun gets up, the fishing gets a little trickier. Fish are already seeking thermal refuges such as shaded banks, deeper water, and the backs of creeks. Be ready to adjust quickly once the sun gets up by fishing deeper water in the 10-15 foot range. The hump bite in the main lake is starting to turn on strong as well. Best deep baits for fishing deeper are a small 1/4 ounce standup Bass Stalker jigs and spot stickers tipped with a finesse worm. Also, the drop shot bite is producing a few fish. The bass are roaming in the pockets and creeks, and they are after any small popping bait or a small Zara Spook in shad patterns. Top water lures line the Devils Horse will catch some good largemouth as well as the Senko green pumpkin worm rigged weightless.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

Marben Public Fishing Area (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) —

Marben PFA is a great place to enjoy spring fishing. As always, anglers are encouraged to adjust tactics based on daily conditions and water temperatures.

Spring conditions are here at Marben PFA, and warming water temperatures have anglers back on the water. As daylight increases and temperatures rise, fish activity should steadily improve across all ponds.

Largemouth: Most of the females have spawned and moved to deeper water. The males may be found still guarding fry. Carolina rigged lizards do well.

Bass: Bass fishing is expected to improve as water temperatures continue to warm. Fish will begin moving shallower during stable, warming trends. Anglers should focus on soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and shallow-running crankbaits around shoreline cover, woody structure, and pond points during the afternoon hours when water temperatures peak.

Crappie: Crappie will transition from deeper winter holding areas toward shallow structure as spawning approaches. Target brush, submerged timber, and pond edges with minnows or small jigs. Fishing success should improve significantly with consecutive days of warm weather. Crappie were really hitting jigs and jigs tipped with minnows.

Bream: Spring is an excellent time to target bream at Marben. Recent bluegill stockings will provide additional opportunities for anglers, and fish will become more active as water temperatures rise. Red wigglers and crickets fished near the bottom around shoreline cover and shallow structure should produce steady action. Bluegill have been biting worms. They should be bedding the first full moon in May.

Channel Catfish: Channel Catfish are moving in and will spawn soon. Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

McDuffie Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

McDuffie PFA Angler taking home some nice catfish!

With summer vacation on the horizon, McDuffie PFA is a great spot to spend some of that newfound free time. Those that have been taking advantage of that time this past week have done well with their channel catfish and bluegill catches. Catfish on the PFA have been caught on a variety of baits, with most anglers choosing worms or chicken liver. Bream used as cut bait also provided some nice-sized catfish. PFA visitors have been primarily using worms to fish for bluegill with good results. Bass have presented more of a challenge for anglers than the bluegill and catfish. However, anglers with successful bass fishing trips have been using green pumpkin soft plastic baits. Texas rigging those soft plastics have helped those anglers spend more time on the bass and less time tangled in vegetation and snags.

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) —

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats.

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

(Fishing report courtesy of Joshua Barber with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Panfish and bass have been biting well this week. The forecast is showing that there is a decent chance of rain every day next week (time to pull out the ponchos)!

River Gages as of May 21st:

Doctortown on the Altamaha – 4.1 feet and falling

Lumber City on the Ocmulgee – 1.3 feet and steady

Clyo on the Savannah – 3.0 feet and steady

Statenville on the Alapaha – 2.2 feet and falling

Alapaha on the Alapaha – 2.8 feet and falling

Waycross on the Satilla – 5.8 feet and rising

Atkinson on the Satilla – 2.8 feet and steady

Quitman on the Withlacoochee – 4.3 feet and steady

Macclenny on the Saint Marys – 1.7 feet and steady

Fargo on the Suwannee – 0.9 feet and steady

First Quarter Moon is on May 23rd. To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

OKEFENOKEE SWAMP

Trey Evans (right) holding this big bowfin with his father (left) while fishing with Captain Bert Deener in the Okefenokee Swamp.

The McClendons fished with Captain Bert Deener last Saturday. Tom and David fished with him first, and they caught some nice bowfin and a yellow bullhead. Then, Daniel got in the boat with David, and they went searching for big fish. They caught a pile of nice bowfin, several pickerel, and a Florida gar. Jackfish and black/chartreuse colored Dura-Spins worked best on the trip. They ended up catching 37 fish total (three of them were fliers caught in the boat basin), and the biggest bowfin weighed 4-lbs. 15-oz. Latest Swamp level on the east side was 119.48 feet.

ALTAMAHA RIVER

I received a report that the shellcrackers have been munching. Anglers have been using worms and crickets to fool them. The bass bite has been good too.

SATILLA RIVER

The redbreast bite has been great this week. Some nice bass have also been caught. One angler caught a few bass this week while using buzzbaits and spinnerbaits. Before your next trip to the river, stop by Satilla Feed and Outdoors located at 2270 US-84 in Blackshear. They have a variety of rods, reels, and fishing tackle. For hours, call 912-449-3001.

SAINT MARYS RIVER

Dale Anderson and a friend finished 2nd place in a catfish tournament last weekend. Dale also reported that anglers have been surprisingly catching redfish and stingrays around temple landing (its salty up there).

LAKES AND PONDS

Jackson Winn caught this nice bass at a pond last week while fishing with his dad.

Jimmy Zinker boated this 6-lb. bass on a night fishing trip while using a Muskie Jitterbug.

Jimmy Zinker fished at Lake Miccosukee on Wednesday night and managed to catch 4 nice bass. The biggest weighed about 5-1/2 pounds and the others weighed around 2-3 pounds. He also night fished at a private pond this week and landed 10 bass up to 5-lbs. A wooden Muskie Jitterbug has been working well on both of his trips. I received a few recent bass reports from Dodge County Public Fishing Area. Micheal Carter caught a bass that weighed a little over 5-1/2 pounds. One man landed 5 bass in a couple hours. Johnny Nowland caught 4 bass up to 3-lbs. while using shiners. Jim Jurney fished at Banks Lake and had some nice bass hit on topwater lures. He hooked two on a plastic finesse worm that were around 3-4 lbs, but they came off before he could get them in his kayak. A few anglers caught some giant bass on soft plastics this week. Jackson Winn and his dad fished at a Hahira area pond last week and caught a few bass and bluegill on Swamp Spiders and beetle spins. I fished at a pond this evening (May 21st) and caught some bass. One of them was a really nice sized one. I was mainly using an FA Lures Fuzzy Ball. You can find FA lures great products in your local tackle shops. They have a variety of baits that you are bound to catch a big one on!

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA (near Hawkinsville)

HUGH M. GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA (NEAR DUBLIN)

SALTWATER (GEORGIA COAST)

Buddy Johnson landed this big trout on a guided fishing trip with Captain Tim Cutting in the Saint Simons area last week.

Captain Greg Hildreth took some anglers on a guided trip this week. They caught 10 trout and a few tripletail while floating live shrimp under a Harper’s Super Striker float. The saltwater bite should start to improve this week with the better tides.

Before your next fishing trip, stop by Winge’s Bait and Tackle located at 440 Memorial Drive in Waycross. They have all the tackle you need for a successful trip! For their hours, call 912-283-9400.

DODGE COUNTY PUBLIC FISHING AREA (NEAR EASTMAN)

PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

If you have any fishing reports or fish pictures that you would like to be included in this report, email them to me joshuabfishhunter@gmail.com or send them through Messenger on Southern Waters Fishing Report’s Facebook Page.

(Fishing report courtesy of Laura Wenk, Fisheries Technician, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

LAKE BLACKSHEAR

Bream fishing has taken off this past week, with lots of bluegill being caught on beds. Reports are they are loving those crickets and are biting quickly when you hit the bed. Bass are being reported more frequently now, and as those mayflies start up try some surface lures. Also be careful on the lake as we move into Memorial Day weekend, as there will be more boats and people on the lake.

Reminder for folks catching crappie on the lake: If you find a tagged fish, please report the four-digit fish ID number to 229-430-4256 (between 8am-4:30pm Monday-Friday).

(North Georgia Report will be back next week)

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