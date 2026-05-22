5/22/26 – FACILITY UPGRADES PROPOSED FOR MĀKENA STATE PARK

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

FACILITY UPGRADES PROPOSED FOR MĀKENA STATE PARK

WAILUKU, Maui, Hawaiʻi – In June, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) will submit to the Maui Planning Commission a proposal for phased construction that improves the overall beach experience at the popular Mākena State Park.

The project proposes installing a men’s and women’s comfort station and outdoor shower at Mākena’s north parking lot as well as the south parking lot. Comfort stations will replace existing portable toilets, while the showers will be a new feature at the park.

“Sweltering porta potties and a lack of rinsing showers is no way to service visitors at a park of this magnitude,” said DSP Acting Administrator Alan Carpenter. “This is a long-awaited upgrade.”

These improvements were born out of planning and multiple community outreach efforts that helped create a park management plan for Mākena. Input gathered from community stakeholders informed both the process and the project plans.

Construction includes improvements that expand paved parking lot areas where necessary, which visitors already utilize. This will address safety issues with overflow parking spilling out onto the shoulder of Makena Road and visitor-use impacts to the natural environment.

Two core concepts of the project design and construction that the Maui community values – and DSP staff are committed to protecting – are maintaining public access and preserving the area’s natural and cultural resources.

“These improvements have no impact on access for the public and will simply provide quality infrastructure to those who enjoy Mākena,” Carpenter added. “Our hope is that these improvements will meet ongoing needs and elevate the experience to the level that the public legitimately expects from a state park.”

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Mākena State Park (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5bsjutkva291vkaf10luy/ANJ37oWCMQIZHsWqBsQE-RY?rlkey=bq5ww8q0dqrutpazs7nlg9eei&st=betj8cxy&dl=0

Media contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]