VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition
Fort Knox, Ky. — Eighteen Soldiers participated in the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Best Barracks Competition on May 15.
Three judges scored each competitor on cleanliness, uniqueness, creativity and functionality.
The winners for male and female rooms were awarded $165 in gift cards and a BOSS prize package to help further improve their rooms and overall quality of life in the barracks.
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