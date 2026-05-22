AMC command chief retires after 31 years of service

Airmen, family and friends gathered from around the country to bid farewell to Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, during his retirement ceremony, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 22, 2026.

As AMC’s command chief, Newman delivered and executed the AMC commander’s intent, built high-functioning, resilient teams of professional warfighters and developed mission ready Airmen prepared to execute the mobility mission in complex and degraded environments.

“[AMC Airmen] do everything across the globe for everyone, we deliver hope in a time and fashion and at a pace and scale that no one else can deliver,” Newman said. “For that, I thank you, it’s because of you that we can make those things true for everyone around the world.”

Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne presided over the ceremony and provided one final farewell to Newman, who served as his command chief during Lamontagne’s time assigned to AMC.

“While it’s a sad day for our Air Force to lose an amazing leader, an incredible professional who’s got talent for days, there’s going to be bright days ahead for the Newman family,” Lamontagne said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Air Mobility Command and our Air Force, you’re a great friend. I could not be more proud and honored to share this stage with you.”

Throughout Newman’s 31-year career and multiple deployments, he served as a Phoenix Raven, squad leader, Ranger instructor, superintendent, senior enlisted leader and culminated with his assignment as AMC’s command chief.

“It’s no surprise that you stand here at the very top of Air Mobility Command, a command of great importance,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe. “You’ve just been such a great friend and such an amazing Airman. You may be retiring, but your legacy is going to be felt for a very long time.”

Although he has retired from active-duty service, Newman aims to continue his personal mission of serving Airmen.

“I look forward to seeing you guys out there as I travel around and hopefully get to continue to support the United States Air Force in a different capacity,” Newman said. “As I set off to retirement, just know it has been an honor and a privilege to be your command chief for the last three years.”