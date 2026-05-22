Osage County District Court – Notice of Data Event

May 22, 2026

On August 8, 2025, the Osage County District Court of Kansas discovered a disruption to our computer network. We took immediate action to secure our systems and partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate the nature and scope of the incident.

As part of the investigation, the Osage County District Court learned that certain data was likely taken from our network by an unauthorized actor. The data includes court case files, the majority of which are publicly available online or using public kiosks in the courthouse.

More recently stored information is redacted to remove sensitive personal information before it is recorded and submitted to the courts. However, there are misdemeanor probation records, felony conviction and sentencing records, and certain court records from further back in time that are not redacted and could be contained within the data set.

Upon learning of this incident, the Osage County District Court of Kansas partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate. We reported to the relevant authorities, we reviewed existing security policies and protections already in place on the network, and we are adopting additional security to safeguard against evolving threats moving forward.

The Osage County District Court of Kansas had no indication of any fraud or misuse to personal information occurring because of this incident, but it encourages individuals potentially impacted by the incident to remain vigilant for signs of identity theft or fraud from any source. This includes reviewing credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity or errors, and promptly contacting their financial institution or the service provider.

Additional Resources and Steps Potentially Impacted Individuals May Take:

Under U.S. law, you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus: TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228. When you receive your credit report, review it for discrepancies. Identify any accounts you did not open or inquiries from creditors you did not authorize. If you have questions or notice incorrect information, contact the credit reporting bureau.

Fraud Alert

You may place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a one-year alert on a consumer’s credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer’s identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, contact any of these three credit reporting bureaus:

Experian

PO Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013





1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com/help/fraud-alert/

TransUnion

PO Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

1-800-680-7289

www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts

Security Freeze

An alternative to a fraud alert is a “credit freeze” on a credit report, which prohibits a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without your express authorization.

The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Under federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a credit freeze, you should contact any of the three credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Experian

PO Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com/freeze/center.html

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the Federal Trade Commission. The Federal Trade Commission encourages anyone who discovers their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can reach them at:

Federal Trade Commission

600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20580



www.identitytheft.gov

1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338)

TTY: 1-866-653-4261

The Osage County District Court has established a toll-free call center through TransUnion to answer questions about the incident and provide potentially impacted individuals with credit monitoring services.

To verify your eligibility for monitoring services, contact the TransUnion call center at 1-833-877-6332, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.