Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.22.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Danny Yost, of Sacramento has been appointed the Deputy Secretary of Legislation of the California State Transportation Agency. Yost has been the Assistant Deputy Director of Legislation for the Department of Transportation since 2018, where he was also a Legislative Liaison for the Department of Transportation from 2012 to 2018. He was a Graduate Student Instructor at the University of California, Berkeley from 2011 to 2012. Yost was a Legislative Fellow for the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in 2011. He was a Transportation Engineer/Planner for Fehr and Peers Transportation Consultants from 2007 to 2009. Yost earned a Master of Public Policy degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,008. Yost is a Democrat.

Sarah Mangum, of Woodland, has been appointed to the California Educational Facilities Authority. Mangum has been Associate Vice Chancellor of Budget and Institutional Analysis at the University of California, Davis since 2021, where she has held several positions since 2010, including Assistant Vice Chancellor and Budget Director, Director of Academic Budget & Policy Budget & Institutional Analysis, and Principal Budget Analyst. She was Director of Finance and Administration at California Volunteers, Office of Planning and Research from 2007 to 2010. Mangum was Project Director at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to 2007. She held multiple positions at the California Department of Finance from 2000 to 2006 including Principal Program Budget Analyst and Finance Budget Analyst. Mangum was Staff Services Analyst at the California Department Social Services in 2000. She held multiple positions at the California Department of Food and Agriculture from 1998 to 2000, including Policy Analyst and Executive Fellow. Mangum earned a Master of Public Administration degree from University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and History from University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mangum is a Democrat.

James Walsh, of Lodi, has been appointed to the California Educational Facilities Authority. Walsh has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations at the University of the Pacific since 2022. He was Executive Director and University Controller at Tuffs University from 2015 to 2022. Walsh was Associate Vice President for Finance and Controller at Brandeis University from 2014 to 2015. He held multiple positions at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2005 to 2014, including Assistant Controller of Financial Accounting and Reporting and Assistant Manager of Financial Operations in the Office of the Vice President for Finance, and Associate Director of Financial Transactions in the Division of Student Life. Walsh was Controller at Olive Group Corporation from 2002 to 2005. He was Finance and Development Manager at Independent Restaurants Incorporated from 1998 to 2002. Walsh was Client Manager and Project Engineer at Kennedy/Jenks Consultants from 1996 to 1998. He was Senior Engineer at Metcalf & Eddy from 1993 to 1996. Walsh was Project Engineer at Los Angeles County Sanitation District from 1991 to 1993. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, San Francisco, and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering and Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from University of Massachusetts. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Walsh is a Republican.

Mark Paxson, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Structural Pest Control Board where he has served since 2022. Paxson was a Senior Attorney at the California Student Aid Commission from 2021 to 2023. He held two positions at the California State Treasurer’s Office from 2002 to 2020 including General Counsel from 2005 to 2020 and Senior Attorney from 2002 to 2005. Paxson was a Senior Attorney at the California Department of Developmental Services from 1998 to 2002. He is a member of the Elk Grove Writers Guild. Paxson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Paxson is registered without party preference.