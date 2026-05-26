Ezoic | Leading Platform For Web Monetization Models

Ezoic announces advancements lifting customer display EPMV by 27% on average while cutting ad load times by a full second across the platform.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ezoic, the AI-driven revenue infrastructure platform and a Google Premier Certified Publishing Partner, today announced a series of ad platform advancements that have lifted customer display EPMV (earnings per thousand visitors) by 27% on average and cut ad load times by a full second across the platform.The improvements come from Ezoic's in-house ad engineering team — a group with rare depth across display advertising, programmatic infrastructure, and publisher monetization economics. Over the past several months, the team has shipped a continuous sequence of technical and strategic advancements that have moved customer yield across every category of business on the platform: web apps, online games, SaaS tools, newsletter operators, and high-traffic content publishers. The improvements deploy automatically but are often strategically scoped to each customer. Ezoic's JavaScript snippet integration — added last year as the new preferred form of site integration — giving web builders an agile realization of benefits provided from these kinds of technical innovations."Everything is faster now, and expertise and experience is allowing us to make that our advantage," said Tyler Bishop, CMO of Ezoic. "Our team has spent enough years in this space to know it’s the ones pushing and innovating on the web that win — both on the tech and on the strategy side. We’ve set it as a goal to be the ones finding the ways sites and apps can be adding new revenue, improving revenue, and retaining revenue in ways that maybe they haven’t thought of or even knew about before. Our team has done this over the years and many of our pioneering efforts later became standard practice. Now, it’s just happening exponentially faster and it’s allowing us to carve out a lead in the industry and develop real trust with customers who want to strategically grow revenue vs. having ads managed. I’d strongly contend that our rate of change has made it so that if someone looked at Ezoic a year ago and concluded it wasn’t a fit or the math didn’t work, I’d tell them it’s worth a fresh look".Ezoic has been a leader in supply-path optimization on practices that are now standard across independent publishing — the first to perform AI-driven per-visitor ad testing; as well as leading in supply-path optimization, rewarded ads adoption on the web, and enterprise-grade first-party identity for publishers without an in-house data team. The company has been a Google Certified Publishing Partner for more than a decade — a founding member of the original GCPP program, now one of only four to hold the Premier tier.The 27% display EPMV lift is the compounding effect of several advancements over the last year, with Ezoic's broader platform performance. Identified revenue across the platform grew 6x year-over-year in 2025, driven by the company's first-party identity infrastructure (ezID), direct integration with The Trade Desk OpenPath, and UID2 partnership. Sites that activate ezID see 15% or more additional EPMV lift on identified traffic, and 110% or more on identified U.S. visitors.The 1-second improvement in ad load time has downstream effects publishers feel in revenue and user experience:faster Core Web Vitals, lower bounce, and more impressions monetized per session before a visitor leaves. For Ezoic's larger customers — many of whom operate complex web applications where every hundred milliseconds matters — a full second is a material change.These advancements are part of a continuous engineering program Ezoic has shipped in recent months, alongside expanded first-party identity coverage, Open.Video for publisher-owned video, and the launch of the company's Enterprise tier for digital businesses generating $1M+ in annual revenue.Ezoic recently adjusted the size threshold for new customers, requiring that digital businesses have a minimum of 250,000+ monthly users. Those fitting that criteria can evaluate Ezoic’s strategic services and platform at ezoic.com.About Ezoic Ezoic is an AI-driven technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, and one of only four Google Premier Certified Publishing Partners worldwide. Founded over 16 years ago, Ezoic builds the revenue infrastructure that helps web apps, online games, SaaS tools, newsletters, and high-traffic content publishers turn audience quality into measurable revenue.Media ContactEzoic Presspress@ezoic.com

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