Governor issues extraordinary event proclamation for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Governor Laura Kelly issued an extraordinary event proclamation today in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This proclamation activates the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and authorizes the coordinated use of state and local resources.

“The World Cup is a once‑in‑a‑generation event with sustained, multi‑week impacts on Kansas’s public safety, transportation, and emergency management systems,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This declaration ensures Kansas remains fully prepared for the public safety and security demands associated with the World Cup.”

Although Kansas is not hosting matches, jurisdictions within Douglas, Johnson, Shawnee, and Wyandotte Counties will be hosting team accommodations, practice facilities, transportation hubs, have transportation routes and large gatherings tied to Fan Fest activities and watch parties.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will staff the State Emergency Operations Center with their Emergency Support Function partners from Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Department for Children and Families, National Weather Service, Kansas National Guard, Office of the State Fire Marshal and other agencies as needed.

Governor's Extraordinary Event Proclamation