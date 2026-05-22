DNREC Debuts New Larger Pool at Killens Pond Waterpark

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the opening of the new Killens Pond Waterpark main pool that expands space and features for visitors, enhances visibility for lifeguards and provides more efficient filtration.

“The new pool will provide visitors with more room to splash around and cool down, even on the busiest of days,” said Kate Crane, superintendent of Killens Pond State Park.

The new pool, which includes two spray features and a series of lily pads, is open to all ages and includes a zero-entry for easy walk in, improved accessibility and a maximum depth of five feet. The water park will continue to offer the popular tot area for young children with bubblers, ground water jets, small slides and a poolside waterplay system as well as two speed slides and two spiral slides for older children and adults.

At 13,242 square feet, the new pool is nearly 48% larger than the previous pool and is rectangular in shape, allowing for better visibility for lifeguards and easier circulation of water. The pool also has two new water features consisting of a Tall Pine Bucket Shower and a pipe spray.

The new pool and pumps were built by Keller Brother at a cost of about $4.8 million. The total project cost is about $5.5 million and was funded by the state bond bill. The waterpark also includes a food concession. There are two theme nights planned for July 10 and Aug. 10 as well as the popular “Puppies in the Pool” on Sept. 7.

“We are thrilled to offer this expanded water feature at the Killens Pond Waterpark this year,” said Matt Ritter, director of DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation. “We are always looking for new and better ways to serve our visitors and communities so they can enjoy all the outdoors has to offer. We want to create those special memories for families that last a lifetime.”

Killens Pond Waterpark will debut for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 23 and operate through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Fees for the waterpark will remain the same as the 2025 season, but children under 1 year old will now be free. The waterpark will be open weekends only from Memorial Day to mid-June and seven days a week until mid-August. Two sessions are offered daily from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Coupon books and group rates are available. For details, visit the destateparks.com/waterpark webpage.

Killens Pond State Park, located in Felton, is a 1,488 acre park that offers a wide variety of amenities and programs, including camping, hiking, fishing, boating, a nature center, birdwatching, sports fields, pavilions and playgrounds and much more. For more information, visit the Killens Pond State Park webpage.

Plan a staycation and enjoy camping, boating, picnic areas and pavilions to round out a visit or plan a weekend full of fun for the family.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

