Impact Mechanical Expands Into Commercial Plumbing Services in DFW

Trusted commercial HVAC company now offers specialized plumbing solutions for commercial and industrial facilities across North Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Mechanical , a leading commercial HVAC company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the launch of dedicated commercial plumbing services The new service allows Impact Mechanical to provide more comprehensive building system support for commercial and industrial clients throughout North Texas. By adding plumbing services alongside its established HVAC expertise, the company can better support facilities that rely on complex piping, heating, cooling, and water systems to operate efficiently.Impact Mechanical’s commercial plumbing services include:- Sewer Backup Response and Repair for commercial properties experiencing backups, slow drainage, or recurring stoppages- Commercial Drain Cleaning for floor drains, restroom drains, mop sinks, roof drains, and other high-use drainage systems- Waste and Vent Piping Repairs to address leaks, damaged piping, odor issues, and system failures- Domestic Water Line Repair and Replacement for pressurized water systems serving commercial buildings- Leak Investigation and Repair using systematic diagnostics to identify failures in pressurized piping, drain lines, and mechanical systems- Hydronic Piping Installation and Repair for closed-loop heating and cooling systems- Pump Installation and Rebuild Support for building circulation, sump, condensate, and process applications- Valve Replacement and Service across isolation, balancing, control, and shutoff valve types- Expansion Tank Installation and Service to stabilize system pressure and extend equipment life- System Flushing and Cleaning to clear hydronic systems of scale, debris, and buildup- Mechanical Room Piping Modifications for system retrofits, capacity upgrades, and layout changesThese services are designed specifically for commercial properties, including office buildings, industrial facilities, warehouses, schools, healthcare facilities, retail centers, and multifamily properties.“Expanding to commercial plumbing services allows us to better support the day-to-day operational needs of the facilities we already serve,” said John, owner of Impact Mechanical. “The plumbing services we offer now complement the commercial HVAC work we perform every day and give our clients a more streamlined service experience with one trusted team.”The company’s approach focuses on helping facilities improve system performance, reduce downtime, and simplify maintenance and repair coordination through a single trusted service provider.With experience supporting large-scale commercial HVAC systems, Impact Mechanical understands the importance of fast response times, quality workmanship, and dependable long-term solutions. The addition of commercial plumbing services strengthens the company’s ability to support the operational needs of commercial and industrial buildings across the DFW area.Impact Mechanical continues to invest in expanded capabilities, experienced technicians, and responsive service to meet the growing needs of commercial property owners, facility managers, and contractors throughout North Texas.For more information about Impact Mechanical’s commercial plumbing services, contact the company directly to schedule a consultation About Impact MechanicalImpact Mechanical is a Dallas-Fort Worth commercial HVAC company providing heating, cooling, piping, and building system services for commercial and industrial facilities. The company specializes in installation, repair, maintenance, and system support solutions focused on efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance.

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