Tixio Launches Native Chat and Meetings Across Web, Android, and iOS, Completing Its All-in-One Workspace

Tixio introduces chat & meetings

The Oslo-based Work OS platform now offers messaging, video, and file sharing natively integrated with tasks, wikis, HR, and CRM, at $2.80 per user per month.

It all started with a Slack. I had to upgrade, not because I needed more features, but I wanted to access chat history. So I decided to make Tixio Chat & that's how I dropped my own stack price by 20%” — Torstein Gustavsen, Founder of Tixio

CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tixio Technologies AS today announced the launch of Tixio Chat and Meetings , a native communication layer now available across web, Android, iOS, and desktop. The release marks a significant expansion of the Tixio workspace, which already includes task management, project boards, wikis, whiteboards, HR tools, and CRM.For years, teams have accepted a familiar reality: tasks in one tool, conversations in another, documents somewhere no one can find, and a meeting scheduled to sort out the confusion. Tixio Technologies AS decided that was not good enough, and built something to replace all of it.Unlike standalone messaging or video platforms, Tixio Chat and Meetings are built directly into the workspace, allowing conversations to connect to tasks, documents, and team records without switching between applications. No integrations to maintain. No Slack notifications about a Notion comment about an Asana task. Their focus is to bring work & conversations, in one place.What the launch includes:- Direct messages and group channels- Audio and video calls- File and document sharing- Full mobile access on Android and iOS- Conversations linked directly to task boards and wikisHow it all startedTixio was founded by Torstein Gustavsen, who started building the platform after one too many browser tabs and one too many tool subscriptions. What began as a personal solution gradually expanded into a full workspace covering bookmark management, knowledge management, task management, whiteboards, HR, and CRM. The company reports that its entire team now runs on Tixio and has not opened a competing collaboration tool since.Tixio is priced at $2.80 per user per month across all plans. Chat and Meetings are available immediately to all existing and new users at no additional cost.About TixioTixio is a Work OS platform built to consolidate tasks, wikis, chat, meetings, HR, and CRM into a single connected workspace. Trusted by 5,000+ teams and 10,000+ daily active users. Built by Tixio Technologies AS, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. GDPR-compliant. Learn more at tixio.io Media Contact:Torstein Gustavsen, Founder and CEOTixio Technologies AStorstein@tixio.io

Tixio - A complete team collaboration tool

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