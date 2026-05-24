Submit Release
News Search

There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,999 in the last 365 days.

Tixio Launches Native Chat and Meetings Across Web, Android, and iOS, Completing Its All-in-One Workspace

Tixio introduces chat & meetings

Tixio introduces chat & meetings

The Oslo-based Work OS platform now offers messaging, video, and file sharing natively integrated with tasks, wikis, HR, and CRM, at $2.80 per user per month.

It all started with a Slack. I had to upgrade, not because I needed more features, but I wanted to access chat history. So I decided to make Tixio Chat & that's how I dropped my own stack price by 20%”
— Torstein Gustavsen, Founder of Tixio
CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tixio Technologies AS today announced the launch of Tixio Chat and Meetings, a native communication layer now available across web, Android, iOS, and desktop. The release marks a significant expansion of the Tixio workspace, which already includes task management, project boards, wikis, whiteboards, HR tools, and CRM.

For years, teams have accepted a familiar reality: tasks in one tool, conversations in another, documents somewhere no one can find, and a meeting scheduled to sort out the confusion. Tixio Technologies AS decided that was not good enough, and built something to replace all of it.

Unlike standalone messaging or video platforms, Tixio Chat and Meetings are built directly into the workspace, allowing conversations to connect to tasks, documents, and team records without switching between applications. No integrations to maintain. No Slack notifications about a Notion comment about an Asana task. Their focus is to bring work & conversations, in one place.

What the launch includes:
- Direct messages and group channels
- Audio and video calls
- File and document sharing
- Full mobile access on Android and iOS
- Conversations linked directly to task boards and wikis

How it all started
Tixio was founded by Torstein Gustavsen, who started building the platform after one too many browser tabs and one too many tool subscriptions. What began as a personal solution gradually expanded into a full workspace covering bookmark management, knowledge management, task management, whiteboards, HR, and CRM. The company reports that its entire team now runs on Tixio and has not opened a competing collaboration tool since.

Tixio is priced at $2.80 per user per month across all plans. Chat and Meetings are available immediately to all existing and new users at no additional cost.

About Tixio
Tixio is a Work OS platform built to consolidate tasks, wikis, chat, meetings, HR, and CRM into a single connected workspace. Trusted by 5,000+ teams and 10,000+ daily active users. Built by Tixio Technologies AS, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. GDPR-compliant. Learn more at tixio.io.

Media Contact:
Torstein Gustavsen, Founder and CEO
Tixio Technologies AS
torstein@tixio.io
https://tixio.io

Umana Rafiq
Tixio Technologies AS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Tixio - A complete team collaboration tool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tixio Launches Native Chat and Meetings Across Web, Android, and iOS, Completing Its All-in-One Workspace

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.