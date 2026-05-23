From Blizzards to Blossoms

Book cover features DC's fabled Cherry Blossoms a Winter "wonderland" at the US Capitol The White House during an evening snow fall. When McGuire pointed his lens through the White House fence, he was careful not to call the picture a "shot" for obvious reasons.

The book will make great required or summer-time reading” — Scott Sklar, George Washington University

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Washington, D.C. news photographer Jake McGuire has just published a new "coffee table" (picture) book featuring his photos of our nation's capital in all four seasons.

Why the weather?

"Everyone is affected by the weather and some industries like agriculture, aviation and traffic are particularly so! And the weather even gets shaded, pun intended," says McGuire, "by folks who call it small talk!"

The book joins McGuire's other DC picture books as welcome gifts for hotels, meeting and conventions. In addition his book is ideal for colleges and universities who have Meteorology or Atmospheric Science programs, says professor, Scott Sklar, Adjunct Professor & Sustainable Energy Director, Environment & Energy Management Institute (EEMI) at DC's George Washington University.

"The book will make great required or summer time reading," says Sklar who feels the students will be enchanted with the beautiful photos and their instructors can explain the science behinds the images.

The book's striking images include one of DC most massive storms, "Snowmageddon" during February of 2010 where two back-to-back storms dumped as much as 60 inches in the area.

Single copies of the book are available on Amazon and for large orders McGuire offers quantity discounts directly from him.

See: www.jakemcguire.com

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