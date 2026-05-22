Jennifer Tremain Dudgeon Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Tremain Dudgeon, founder of Citygrl Professional LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how confidence, wellness, and intentional self-care can play a meaningful role in personal transformation and long-term well-being.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Dudgeon explores how creating solutions with purpose and focusing on deeper well-being can support lasting results, and breaks down how intentional care and confidence-building practices can strengthen everyday lives.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jennifer-tremain-dudgeon

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