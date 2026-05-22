Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Disaster Relief Handover Programme

Programme Director, Mr Masibulele Tolofane;

Councillor T Rossouw;

Community leaders and representatives;

Representatives of the Al Imdaad Foundation;

Ms Bianca Mankayi;

Residents of Vredenburg and surrounding communities;

Members of the media;

Ladies and gentlemen.

Good morning.

It is both a privilege and a deeply meaningful moment for me to return to Vredenburg.

Earlier this year, I had the honour of visiting Louisville Secondary School, where we handed over a digital library to support teaching and learning and to expand opportunities for young people in this community. That visit was about investing in the future of our children. Today, I return under very different circumstances, but with the same message: government is here, government is listening, and government is committed to improving the lives of our people.

Today, we gather to stand in solidarity with families and communities affected by the severe weather conditions that have devastated parts of the Western Cape.

Over the past several days, a powerful cold front has brought torrential rain, flooding, and freezing temperatures to communities across the province. Homes have been damaged, livelihoods disrupted, and many families have been left vulnerable and uncertain about what tomorrow may bring.

When disaster strikes, it is often the poorest and most vulnerable who are affected the most. For them, the loss of a roof, a bed, school uniforms, food, or basic household items is not a minor inconvenience. It is a major setback that threatens dignity, security, and hope.

That is why government is intensifying relief efforts in all affected areas across the country. Working with the National Disaster Management Centre, provincial and local governments, and community-based organisations, we are mobilising resources to provide immediate assistance and longer-term support.

Ladies and gentlemen, Today's handover is one example of these efforts.

In partnership with the Al Imdaad Foundation, we are providing relief packages and essential supplies to affected residents to help meet immediate needs and to offer some comfort during this difficult time.

This initiative demonstrates an important truth: when government and civil society work together, we can respond more quickly, more effectively, and with greater compassion.

I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Al Imdaad Foundation for sponsoring this disaster relief programme.

Your generosity is a powerful expression of ubuntu.

Your commitment to humanitarian service reminds us that compassion has no boundaries and that, in times of crisis, our greatest strength lies in our willingness to help one another.

Thank you for answering the call to serve.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Programme director, This year is of special significance for our nation.

In 2026, South Africa marks 30 years of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

For three decades, our Constitution has served as the foundation of our democracy. It affirms that every person in this country has inherent dignity and equal worth. It guarantees the rights to housing, healthcare, education, social security, and access to information. Most importantly, it places a duty on government to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of all citizens and to free the potential of every person.

Our Constitution is more than a legal document.

It is a living covenant between the people and the state.

It reflects the values for which generations of South Africans struggled and sacrificed: equality, justice, accountability, and freedom.

It reminds us that democracy must not only exist in law, but must be experienced in the everyday lives of our people.

This year, we also commemorate 30 years of SASSA and South Africa's social assistance system.

For three decades, social grants have provided a vital lifeline to millions of South Africans, including older persons, persons with disabilities, children, and vulnerable households.

SASSA has become one of the most important instruments through which our democratic state protects the poor and reduces inequality.

For many households, a social grant is the difference between hunger and a meal, between despair and hope.

The story of SASSA is the story of a caring state that recognises that the true measure of progress is how we treat the most vulnerable among us.

Today's relief effort is rooted in the same principle.

Whether through disaster assistance, social grants, education programmes, healthcare services, or economic support, government remains committed to ensuring that no South African is left behind.

As we celebrate these milestones, we are also reminded of the power and responsibility that every citizen carries.

Ladies and gentlemen, South Africa will soon hold local government elections.

These elections are important because municipalities are responsible for delivering many of the services that affect our daily lives, including water, sanitation, roads, electricity, housing, and local development.

I therefore urge every eligible citizen to ensure that they are registered to vote.

Do not underestimate the importance of your vote.

Many South Africans fought, sacrificed, and even gave their lives for the right to vote.

When you vote, you honour that sacrifice.

When you vote, you make your voice heard.

When you vote, you help shape the future of your community and your country.

Democracy does not end on election day, but elections remain one of the most powerful tools we have to strengthen accountability and deepen participation.

To the people of Vredenburg and the wider West Coast, let me assure you that government stands with you.

We see your struggles.

We hear your concerns.

And we are committed to working with you to rebuild homes, restore livelihoods, and strengthen your community against future challenges.

We know that the road to recovery is not always easy.

But we also know that South Africans are resilient.

We know that when we unite around the values of compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.

Let us continue to embody the spirit of ubuntu.

Let us continue to support one another.

Let us continue to build a South Africa where every person can live in dignity, security, and hope.

Together, we will recover.

Together, we will rebuild.

Together, we will move our country forward.

I thank you.

#ServiceDeliveryZA

