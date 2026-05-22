20th Anniversary in the Media

YAHOO FINANCE

Headline: XJTLU marks 20 years with global ‘Light Up the World’ celebration

Published on: 5 January 2026

Summary: On 1 January 2026, XJTLU launched its 20th anniversary celebrations with a global campaign, “Light Up the World”. The initiative combines digital and real-world experiences, including an interactive online map where participants can light up their location and unlock landmark illuminations worldwide.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

Headline: Academic innovation can help budding entrepreneurs overcome future challenges

Published on: 20 January 2026

Summary: As XJTLU celebrates its 20th anniversary, the institution continues to pioneer academic innovation by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its curriculum and refining its “syntegrative education” strategy, which blends real-world industry projects with academic learning.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, explains that the University’s evolving strategy focuses on finding the right balance to cater to both national needs and the digital age. Professor Stuart Perrin, Chief Officer of (Education) Ecology, oversees the interdisciplinary academies and programmes to help students develop the knowledge and attitudes necessary to become global citizens.

THE JAKARTA POST

Headline: XJTLU equips students to thrive in today’s job market

Published on: 26 March 2026

Summary: XJTLU, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, supports international students in navigating China's competitive job market through targeted career resources. The XJTLU-JITRI Academy connects students with industry supervisors and internship placements; Gunawan, an MSc Data Science student, secured hands-on experience that built his technical and communication skills. XJTLU's Career Centre and job fairs help students like Venessa, who graduated with distinction in 2025, understand Chinese CV formatting and employer expectations. Now a Technical Project Management Associate in Kunshan, Venessa credits her active student life for building resilience and adaptability.