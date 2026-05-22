APRA revokes Eric Insurance’s general insurance licence

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has revoked Eric Insurance Limited’s (Eric’s) authorisation to carry on insurance business in Australia under the Insurance Act 1973, following a request by Eric’s deed administrators.

Eric appointed voluntary administrators on 28 July 2025 and, following a meeting of creditors, executed a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) on 19 September 2025.

By virtue of the execution of the DOCA, Eric has no remaining liabilities in respect of its insurance business.

APRA has actively monitored Eric’s exit from the general insurance market for some time.

An updated list of general insurers can be found on the APRA website at: Register of general insurance