APRA and ASIC release notes on life insurance CEO roundtable – April 2026

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have published the public notes from the life insurance CEO roundtable held on 15 April 2026.

The roundtable was hosted by APRA Member Suzanne Smith together with ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland. It was attended by 19 life insurance CEOs and other executives, as well as representatives from Treasury and the Council of Australian Life Insurers.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Life Insurance CEO Roundtable – April 2026