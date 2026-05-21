The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that an asphalt overlay project will be taking place in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 280th Avenue, starting on Tuesday, May 26th. This area will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the project. The expected completion date will be Friday, May 29th, pending weather conditions.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division at (785)-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.