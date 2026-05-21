Advisory: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meets May 26

The North Carolina Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will bring together its members in Raleigh on May 26.

Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary of the Department of Adult Correction, and Siarra Scott, director of the NC Office of Violence Prevention, will lead the meeting, which will be held in-person at the offices of the Governor’s Crime Commission and also streamed online.

The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.

Visit the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force website to learn more about the task force and view a list of members.

What: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force

When: Tues., May. 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream

Agenda:

9:00 a.m. Welcome, call to order, ethics reminder

Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary, NC Department of Adult Correction and Siarra Scott, director, NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention

Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary, NC Department of Adult Correction and Siarra Scott, director, NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention 9:10 a.m. Remarks

Whitney Brown Tune, mother of Jaleeyah “Lee Lee” Tune

Whitney Brown Tune, mother of Jaleeyah “Lee Lee” Tune 9:35 a.m. Work Group Updates Prevention Update

Chair Kevin Blackburn, executive director, Kids Making It Intervention Update

Chair Michelle Guarino, director, program development, Gang Free NC Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Update

Chair Steven Holmes, assistant director, NC State Bureau of Investigation

10:05 a.m. Break

10:15 a.m. Presentation - Workforce Development

Andrea DeSantis, assistant secretary, Workforce Solutions, NC Department of Commerce

Andrea DeSantis, assistant secretary, Workforce Solutions, NC Department of Commerce 10:40 a.m. Presentation - Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Councils

Cindy Porterfield, director, Juvenile Community Programs, NCDPS Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Cindy Porterfield, director, Juvenile Community Programs, NCDPS Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention 11:05 a.m. Break

11:15 a.m. Presentation - Wilson Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc

Chelsea Sanders, major, Administrative Division, Wilson Police Department; president, Wilson PAL and Courtney Jones, administrative assistant, WPD; treasurer, Wilson PAL

Chelsea Sanders, major, Administrative Division, Wilson Police Department; president, Wilson PAL and Courtney Jones, administrative assistant, WPD; treasurer, Wilson PAL 11:35 a.m. Discussion - Vision Statement and Values

Dismukes

Dismukes 11:50 a.m. Upcoming Meetings, Closing Remarks

Dismukes

Scott

Dismukes Scott 12 p.m. Adjourn

The next NCDPS Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force meeting will be held on July 28, 2026.