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Advisory: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meets May 26

The North Carolina Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force will bring together its members in Raleigh on May 26.

Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary of the Department of Adult Correction, and Siarra Scott, director of the NC Office of Violence Prevention, will lead the meeting, which will be held in-person at the offices of the Governor’s Crime Commission and also streamed online.

The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.

Visit the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force website to learn more about the task force and view a list of members.

What: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force
When: Tues., May. 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream

Agenda:

  • 9:00 a.m. Welcome, call to order, ethics reminder
    Co-chairs Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary, NC Department of Adult Correction and Siarra Scott, director, NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention
  • 9:10 a.m. Remarks
    Whitney Brown Tune, mother of Jaleeyah “Lee Lee” Tune
  • 9:35 a.m. Work Group Updates 
    • Prevention Update
      Chair Kevin Blackburn, executive director, Kids Making It
    • Intervention Update
      Chair Michelle Guarino, director, program development, Gang Free NC
    • Enforcement: Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Update
      Chair Steven Holmes, assistant director, NC State Bureau of Investigation
  • 10:05 a.m. Break
  • 10:15 a.m. Presentation - Workforce Development
    Andrea DeSantis, assistant secretary, Workforce Solutions, NC Department of Commerce
  • 10:40 a.m. Presentation - Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Councils
    Cindy Porterfield, director, Juvenile Community Programs, NCDPS Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
  • 11:05 a.m. Break
  • 11:15 a.m. Presentation - Wilson Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc
    Chelsea Sanders, major, Administrative Division, Wilson Police Department; president, Wilson PAL and Courtney Jones, administrative assistant, WPD; treasurer, Wilson PAL
  • 11:35 a.m. Discussion - Vision Statement and Values
    Dismukes
  • 11:50 a.m. Upcoming Meetings, Closing Remarks
    Dismukes
    Scott
  • 12 p.m. Adjourn

The next NCDPS Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force meeting will be held on July 28, 2026.

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Advisory: Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meets May 26

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