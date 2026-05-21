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FLORIDA MAY HAVE JUST CREATED A LIABILITY VACUUM FOR RIDESHARE COMPANIES

Stuart Ratzan and Mario Giommoni

Under current Florida law, the “operator” of a fully autonomous vehicle is the car's computer system, not a person who can be held liable for roadway incidents. While this framework allows autonomous technology to function without a human behind the wheel, it raises a critical and unavoidable question: when something goes wrong, who is responsible?

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FLORIDA MAY HAVE JUST CREATED A LIABILITY VACUUM FOR RIDESHARE COMPANIES

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