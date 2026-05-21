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WHAT TO KNOW AS FLORIDA EXECUTES CHILD KILLER RICHARD KNIGHT TODAY

Updated May 21, 2026, 2:18 p.m. ET

UPDATE: The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Knight's appeals

Florida is scheduled to execute death row inmate Richard Knight today for the 2000 Coral Springs stabbing murders of 21‑year‑old Odessia Stephens and her 4‑year‑old daughter, Hanessia Mullings.

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WHAT TO KNOW AS FLORIDA EXECUTES CHILD KILLER RICHARD KNIGHT TODAY

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