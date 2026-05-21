FORMER MANAGING ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY IN FLORIDA INDICTED

May 20, 2026Updated May 21, 2026, 1:16 p.m. ET

A former federal prosecutor in Fort Pierce who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into President Donald Trump was indicted May 20 with smuggling out secret office documents — some of which were alleged to be disguised as PDFs containing cake recipes.

Carmen Lineberger, 62, of Port St. Lucie, a managing assistant United States attorney for the Fort Pierce branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office who retired in December, was indicted in federal court related to alleged government property and records offenses, a May 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida states.