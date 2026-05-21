FORMER MANAGING ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY IN FLORIDA INDICTED
May 20, 2026Updated May 21, 2026, 1:16 p.m. ET
A former federal prosecutor in Fort Pierce who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into President Donald Trump was indicted May 20 with smuggling out secret office documents — some of which were alleged to be disguised as PDFs containing cake recipes.
Carmen Lineberger, 62, of Port St. Lucie, a managing assistant United States attorney for the Fort Pierce branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office who retired in December, was indicted in federal court related to alleged government property and records offenses, a May 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida states.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.