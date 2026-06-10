Miami-Dade Bar installs Melissa Jordon as president at 110th Gala

New leader outlines plans to strengthen connections across South Florida's legal community as the organization honors John Kozyak with its highest professionalism award

In keeping with the gala's Gatsby-inspired theme, Melissa V. Jordon takes the oath of office as president of the Miami-Dade Bar from Judge Thomas Rebull during the association's 110th Installation Gala at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

The Miami-Dade Bar marked a milestone in its history by installing Melissa V. Jordon as its 2026-27 president during a Gatsby-themed gala that celebrated both the organization's 110-year legacy and its vision for the future of South Florida's legal community.

Held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, the Gala drew hundreds of attorneys, judges, and civic leaders for an evening that blended Roaring Twenties elegance with reflections on the profession's evolving role. The event also featured the swearing in of the Miami-Dade Bar's incoming officers, directors, and executive board, as well as the installation of new leadership for its Young Lawyers Section.

Jordon, of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, used her inaugural remarks to recognize the opening of the Osvaldo N. Soto Miami-Dade Justice Center, a project she said was made possible through years of advocacy by Miami-Dade Bar leaders.

Looking ahead, Jordon outlined plans to strengthen connections among lawyers, judges, and legal partners throughout the county as the profession continues adapting to a post-pandemic hybrid work environment. Her priorities include expanding networking and programming opportunities beyond traditional venues to better engage practitioners from North Miami-Dade and Doral to South Miami, Kendall, and Coconut Grove.

The evening also highlighted the profession's commitment to civility and service with the presentation of the 2026 David W. Dyer Professionalism Award, the Miami-Dade Bar's highest honor.

John Kozyak

Presented by H.T. Smith — founding director of the Trial Advocacy Program at Florida International University College of Law — the award recognized veteran attorney John Kozyak for a career defined by mentorship, professionalism, and philanthropy.

Kozyak is one of only two lawyers in the nation to hold fellowships in both the American College of Bankruptcy and the American College of Trial Lawyers. The honor also recognized his more than four decades of mentoring law students from underserved communities, his role in co-founding the Kozyak Minority Mentoring Foundation, and his extensive charitable leadership, including service as chair of the National Parkinson Foundation.

Maria Papasakelariou

Maria Papasakelariou of Wilson Elser was installed as president of the Young Lawyers Section and challenged newer attorneys to embrace both professional engagement and community service.

In remarks centered on the importance of showing up for colleagues and the public, Papasakelariou encouraged young lawyers to invest in their communities and in one another, saying meaningful leadership begins with a willingness to serve. Under her leadership, the Young Lawyers Section plans to expand initiatives focused on professional development, mentorship, and community service tailored to early-career attorneys.

Photos and highlights from the 110th Installation Gala will be available through the Miami-Dade Bar's website and social media channels. For more information about the organization and its upcoming events, visit miamidadebar.org.