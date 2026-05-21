DEQ State Energy Office accepting applications for electric grid resilience projects

The NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) is accepting applications statewide until June 26, 2026, for projects that modernize and upgrade the electric grid. SEO is seeking applications through the third grant cycle of the Preventing Outages while Enhancing the Resiliency of the Electric Grid (POWER Up) program. Approximately $8.65 million is available for projects. POWER Up will also leverage $1.29 million in state matching funds, totaling a minimum of $9.9 million in investments in grid resilience. Proposed projects should address resilience of the electric grid and prevention of outages against disruptive events, including mitigating climate-related risks in areas of the state most vulnerable to natural disasters. Projects should also prioritize economic and workforce development. SEO will use the following objectives to guide funding decisions: Grid modernization: The addition of grid technologies that strengthen resilience and increase the flexibility of the grid.

Access to resilient and reliable energy: Projects that improve energy reliability and resiliency in communities disproportionately impacted by – or at greater risk of being impacted by – outages and subject to higher energy burdens.

Workforce development: Commitment to workforce development through projects that will attract, train and retain an appropriately skilled workforce. Eligible applicants for this grant funding include electric grid operators, electricity storage operators and generators, transmission owners or operators, or distribution providers.

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