Dose Moving Launches Industry-Specialized Moving Solutions for Phoenix Businesses

Dose Moving & Storage expands service coverage across Greater Phoenix Metro Dose Moving & Storage now serves over 20 cities across the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area with climate-controlled moving trucks Dose Moving's professional team provides exceptional customer service to families and businesses throughout the Greater Phoenix Valley

Phoenix mover Dose Moving introduces tailored relocation services for realtors, interior designers, and medical offices across the Valley.

Phoenix businesses do not all move the same way. A medical office and a design studio have completely different needs, and our industry programs are built to respect that.” — Jason Dose, Founder of Dose Moving & Storage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dose Moving & Storage, a Phoenix-area moving company founded in 2014, has launched a slate of industry-specialized moving solutions built for commercial clients across the Valley. The new offerings replace one-size-fits-all commercial service with relocation programs tailored to the specific needs of realtors, interior designers , and medical offices The expansion reflects growing demand from Phoenix businesses that need movers who understand the timelines, materials, and stakes unique to their work. Rather than booking a general commercial crew, clients in these sectors now follow an industry-specific process.Specialized Service for Phoenix Realtors: Real estate agents work on tight closing timelines, and a delayed or disorganized move can affect a client relationship long after the sale. Dose Moving's realtor-focused service gives agents a dependable partner to recommend, with flat-rate pricing that lets buyers and sellers plan with confidence and no surprise costs on moving day.The service is built to support agents who want to offer move coordination as a closing-day value-add, helping them stand out in a competitive Phoenix market.White-Glove Handling for Interior Designers: Interior designers manage delicate, high-value pieces and depend on precise delivery timing for client reveals and installations. Dose Moving's designer-focused service emphasizes careful handling, protective wrapping, and coordinated install-day delivery so projects come together exactly when scheduled.Designers across the Valley can rely on a crew that treats furniture, art, and custom pieces with the care a finished project demands.Low-Disruption Moves for Medical Offices: Relocating a medical practice comes with unique pressures. Every hour of downtime affects patients, staff, and revenue. Dose Moving's medical office service focuses on careful equipment handling, organized planning, and scheduling that keeps practice disruption to a minimum.The approach helps clinics and offices transition to a new space without extended closures or operational setbacks.Built on a Decade of Phoenix Moving ExperienceFounded by Jason Dose in 2014, Dose Moving & Storage operates from two Valley locations in Mesa and North Phoenix. The company has earned roughly 1,000 Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating from local families and businesses.Dose Moving's core commitments carry across every industry program. The company offers flat-rate pricing, never brokers jobs to third-party carriers, and provides clear, no-binding estimates so clients always know what to expect.The industry-specialized launch is the first phase of a broader commercial expansion, with additional vertical services planned through 2026.About Dose Moving & StorageDose Moving & Storage is a Phoenix-area moving and storage company serving Mesa, North Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, and the surrounding Valley. The company provides local moving, long-distance moving, storage, and commercial relocation services with flat-rate pricing and no brokering. To learn more, visit dosemoving.com.

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