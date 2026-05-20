24/7 Logistic Services Expands Glen Burnie Operations with Priority Moving Solutions

24/7 Logistic Services launches dedicated local support for fast, safe, and stress-free moves in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Our Glen Burnie team is committed to providing safe, efficient, and stress-free moves for homes and businesses throughout the area.” — Stanislav

GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24/7 Logistic Services is proud to announce the expansion of its Glen Burnie operations, offering dedicated moving services for homes and businesses throughout the area. Located at 113-115 N Langley Road, the moving company provides full-service moving solutions designed to make every relocation smooth, safe, and stress-free.The Glen Burnie team handles moves of all sizes, from apartments and houses to commercial offices, ensuring careful packing, secure handling, and timely delivery. With a skilled moving team and flexible scheduling, 24/7 Logistic Services is committed to making each move seamless for its clients.Clients can schedule their move by contacting the Glen Burnie office at (410) 261-6625 or visiting the location directly.Key Features Include:- Full-service residential and commercial moves- Packing, loading, and unloading by trained movers- Flexible scheduling to accommodate any timeline- Local expertise for efficient neighborhood and city moves- 24/7 customer support to handle last-minute changesOur Glen Burnie team is committed to making every move safe, efficient, and stress-free for local residents and businesses.24/7 Logistic Services provides professional moving solutions across the United States. Combining skilled movers, careful planning, and round-the-clock support, the company ensures every residential and commercial move is seamless and efficient. Glen Burnie Moving Location:24/7 Logistic Services113-115 N Langley Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland 21060Phone: (410) 261-6625

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