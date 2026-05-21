Automotive Refinish Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Automotive Refinish Market Competition Outlook and Player Positioning

Expected to grow to $17.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive refinish market is dominated by a mix of global coatings manufacturers and specialized automotive paint and refinishing solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced coating technologies, eco-friendly and low-VOC formulations, color-matching systems, and digital repair and refinish solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent environmental and quality standards. Emphasis on sustainability regulations, repair efficiency, and integration of automated color formulation and digital workflow systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving automotive repair and refinishing sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Automotive Refinish Market?

•According to our research, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The coatings and mobility solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the automotive refinish market provides a wide range of refinish paints, primers, clearcoats, color matching systems, and repair solutions that support collision repair, vehicle restoration, and automotive aftermarket refinishing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Refinish Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive refinish market are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Jotun Group, NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd., Berger Paints India Limited, TOA Performance Coating Corporation, Asian Paints Limited, James Briggs Limited, KAPCI Coatings, RPM International Inc., Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd., HMG Paints Ltd., Bernardo Ecenarro S.A., Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd, KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Automotive Refinish Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent environmental regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, compliance with automotive repair and safety standards, complexity of color matching and coating technologies, and the need for consistency and durability in vehicle refinishing. Leading players such as Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Jotun Group, NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd., Berger Paints India Limited, and TOA Performance Coating Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified automotive coatings and refinishing product portfolios, established distribution and body shop partnerships, global supply chain networks, and continuous innovation in refinish paint technologies, color matching systems, and eco-friendly coating solutions. As demand for advanced vehicle repair solutions, sustainable low-VOC coatings, and high-performance refinishing systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (1%)

oBASF SE (1%)

oPPG Industries Inc. (1%)

oAkzoNobel N.V. (1%)

oThe Sherwin-Williams Company (1%)

oKansai Paint Co. Ltd. (0.4%)

oJotun Group (0.3%)

oNOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd. (0.2%)

oBerger Paints India Limited (0.2%)

oTOA Performance Coating Corporation (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Automotive Refinish Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the automotive refinish market include Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Arkema S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Automotive Refinish Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the automotive refinish market include LKQ Corporation, Genuine Parts Company, Uni-Select Inc., Würth Group, Motion Industries Inc., Fastenal Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Asian Paints Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Automotive Refinish Market?

•Major end users in the automotive refinish market include AutoZone Inc., O’Reilly Automotive Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Caliber Collision Centers, Service King Collision Repair Centers, Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting, Fix Auto USA, ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, Gerber Collision & Glass, Boyd Group Services Inc., Crash Champions, Joe Hudson's Collision Center, Classic Collision, Dent Wizard International, Lookers plc, Pendragon plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-performance automotive coatings production facilities are transforming the automotive refinish market by improving color consistency, coating quality, and manufacturing efficiency while supporting sustainable production.

•Example: In November 2025, BASF Coatings commissioned a new automotive OEM coatings plant at its Münster site in Germany to produce high-runner automotive colors with advanced automation.

•Its facility enhances production efficiency, ensures consistent product quality, improves process stability, and supports sustainable manufacturing through reduced CO₂ emissions and increased renewable energy use.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Automotive Refinish Technologies Supporting Efficient And Sustainable Vehicle Repair

•Leveraging Innovative Coating Systems Improving Finish Quality And Operational Performance

•Expanding Modern Refinishing Infrastructure Strengthening Repair And Workshop Capabilities

•Integrating AI Driven Color Matching And Inspection Enhancing Accuracy And Process Efficiency

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