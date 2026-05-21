Prolific Evolutions Celebrates Career Growth Through Multiple Management Expansions

Prolific Evolutions celebrates career growth with new management promotions and leadership expansions across New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELVILLE, N.Y. – Prolific Evolutions continues to create new career growth and leadership opportunities as several top-performing team members have recently earned management promotions and expanded into new markets across the East Coast.The company, known for its hands-on marketing and customer-acquisition campaigns, announced the job promotions of Rachel Ruiz, Safwan Bhuiya, Shaffeek Mohammed, Prat Prat, and Samuel Lorenzo. These people have stepped into larger leadership roles as Prolific Evolutions continues expanding its operations and telecommunications campaigns.Three of the newly promoted managers, Ruiz, Bhuiya, and Mohammed, are partnering locally on Long Island, New York. Their promotions reflect the company’s commitment to internal advancement and professional development for team members who consistently show strong communication, accountability, and leadership skills.Ruiz is joining Bhuiya in overseeing the Primo campaign throughout Long Island and New York City. Together, they will focus on strengthening customer relationships, improving campaign performance, and helping train and develop future leaders within the organization.Mohammed has also taken on a larger leadership role by managing a portion of the AT&T campaign on Long Island. His promotion comes after showing strong results in team development and campaign execution. In his new position, he will oversee operations, support team growth, and help expand customer outreach efforts across the region.Outside New York, Prolific Evolutions has continued expanding into additional markets. Prat has officially expanded into Central New Jersey, where he will manage a six-location territory. His new responsibilities include overseeing daily operations, mentoring team members, and supporting continued business growth throughout the area.Lorenzo has also been promoted to management and expanded to Atlanta, Georgia, where he will manage campaigns for telecommunications service providers. His role will focus on building strong client relationships, improving market performance, and helping expand the presence of Prolific Evolutions in the telecommunications industry.These recent promotions highlight the importance of developing talent from within and creating clear paths for advancement. Prolific Evolutions places a strong emphasis on mentorship, training, and real-world experience to help individuals grow into management positions.The company’s leadership team believes that offering numerous leadership opportunities helps employees build confidence, strengthen communication skills, and prepare for long-term success in the sales and marketing industry.As the company continues to grow, Prolific Evolutions plans to continue investing in employee development and expand into new markets across the country.Prolific Evolutions specializes in face-to-face marketing, customer acquisition, brand awareness campaigns, and targeted outreach solutions. The company focuses on helping brands connect directly with consumers through professional and personalized interactions. Its campaigns support long-term growth while building strong relationships within local communities.Contact InformationProlific Evolutions1121 Walt Whitman Suite 200Melville, NY 11747Phone: +1 631-316-8392Email: hr@prolificevolutionsny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.