Derby Barracks / Crash request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5002702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/20/2026 @ 1933 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Salem Derby Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aiden Lamoureaux
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC70
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling
INJURIES: Serious Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
PASSENGER: Aiden Farrand
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Newport Ambulance Service, Orleans Ambulance and Derby Line Fire Department responded to the report of a single vehicle crash with possible serious injuries. The operator was identified as Aiden Lamoureux (20) who was operating a white Volvo XC70. Lamoureux was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The passenger was identified as Aiden Farrand (19) who sustained serious non life-threatening injuries.
Investigation revealed Lamoureux was traveling north on Salem Derby Rd, crossed VT RT 105, traveling off the roadway and into a field where the vehicle rolled several times.
This crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash are asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 881.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
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