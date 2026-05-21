Derby Barracks / Crash request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5002702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2026 @ 1933 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Salem Derby Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aiden Lamoureaux

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC70

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling

INJURIES: Serious Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

PASSENGER: Aiden Farrand

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Newport Ambulance Service, Orleans Ambulance and Derby Line Fire Department responded to the report of a single vehicle crash with possible serious injuries. The operator was identified as Aiden Lamoureux (20) who was operating a white Volvo XC70. Lamoureux was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The passenger was identified as Aiden Farrand (19) who sustained serious non life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed Lamoureux was traveling north on Salem Derby Rd, crossed VT RT 105, traveling off the roadway and into a field where the vehicle rolled several times.

This crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash are asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881