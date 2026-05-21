11th Circuit JNC lists nominees for four judicial openings
The 11th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has nominated the following individuals for appointments to the 11th Judicial Circuit court for vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Jose Rodriguez and Marcia Caballero and two vacancies on the Miami-Dade County court created by the resignations of Judges Yara Klukas and Jason Reding Quinones.
For the 11th Judicial Circuit (Two vacancies, listed in alphabetical order):
Natalia Costea
Hon. Rita Cuervo
Hon. Miesha Darrough
Christian Dunham
Hon. Alicia Garcia Priovolos
Hon. Christopher Green
Hon. Chiaka Ihekwaba
Hon. Jennifer Trautman Levin
Hon. Natalie Moore
Hon. Stephanie Silver
Hon. Eleane Sosa-Bruzon
Hon. Michelle Urbistondo
For the county court in and for Miami-Dade County (Two vacancies, listed in alphabetical order):
Shawn Abuhoff
Johanna Benedi
Natalia Costea
Christian Dunham
Aaron Feuer
Kimberly Hillery
Scott Janowitz
Yvette Lavelle
Gustavo Losa
Jeffrey Pierce
Patricia Salman
Alexander Shear
ELEVENTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION MEMBERS
Eliot Pedrosa (Chair)
Jones Day
600 Brickell Avenue
Miami, FL 33131-3072
Tel: 305-714-9717
Email: [email protected]
R. Jordan Richardson (Vice Chair)
Tel: 304-380-3354
Email: [email protected]
Robert H. Fernandez
RHF Law Firm, LLC
8440 Grand Canal Drive
Miami, Florida 33144
Tel: 305-215-2264
Email: [email protected]
Scott M. Dimond
Homer, Bonner, Jacobs, Ortiz, & Dimond
1200 Four Seasons Tower
1441 Brickell Avenue
Miami, Florida 33131
Tel: 305-350-5100
Email: [email protected]
Hayden P. O’Byrne
United States Attorney’s Office, SDFL
99 N.E. 4th Street
Miami, FL 33132
Tel: 305-961-9447/Fax: 305-530-7679
Email: [email protected]
Miguel Gonzalez
Miami-Dade County Attorney's Office
111 NW 1st St Ste 2810
Miami, FL 33128-1930 Tel:
Tel: 305-375-3332
Email: [email protected]
Jesus M. Suarez
Continental PLLC
255 Alhambra Cir., Suite 640
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Tel: 305-677-2707
Email: [email protected]
Alexander M. Peraza
Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A.
Offices at Grand Bay Plaza
2665 South Bayshore Dr., PH 2B
Miami, FL 33133
Tel: 305-374-1920
Email: [email protected]
Michael Pineiro
Marcus Rashbaum Pineiro & Meyers LLP
2 S Biscayne Blvd, Ste 2530
Miami, FL 33131-1806
Tel: 305-400-4268
Email: [email protected]
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