11th Circuit JNC lists nominees for four judicial openings

The 11th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has nominated the following individuals for appointments to the 11th Judicial Circuit court for vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Jose Rodriguez and Marcia Caballero and two vacancies on the Miami-Dade County court created by the resignations of Judges Yara Klukas and Jason Reding Quinones.

For the 11th Judicial Circuit (Two vacancies, listed in alphabetical order):

Natalia Costea

Hon. Rita Cuervo

Hon. Miesha Darrough

Christian Dunham

Hon. Alicia Garcia Priovolos

Hon. Christopher Green

Hon. Chiaka Ihekwaba

Hon. Jennifer Trautman Levin

Hon. Natalie Moore

Hon. Stephanie Silver

Hon. Eleane Sosa-Bruzon

Hon. Michelle Urbistondo

For the county court in and for Miami-Dade County (Two vacancies, listed in alphabetical order):

Shawn Abuhoff

Johanna Benedi

Natalia Costea

Christian Dunham

Aaron Feuer

Kimberly Hillery

Scott Janowitz

Yvette Lavelle

Gustavo Losa

Jeffrey Pierce

Patricia Salman

Alexander Shear

ELEVENTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION MEMBERS

Eliot Pedrosa (Chair)

Jones Day

600 Brickell Avenue

Miami, FL 33131-3072

Tel: 305-714-9717

Email: [email protected]

R. Jordan Richardson (Vice Chair)

Tel: 304-380-3354

Email: [email protected]

Robert H. Fernandez

RHF Law Firm, LLC

8440 Grand Canal Drive

Miami, Florida 33144

Tel: 305-215-2264

Email: [email protected]

Scott M. Dimond

Homer, Bonner, Jacobs, Ortiz, & Dimond

1200 Four Seasons Tower

1441 Brickell Avenue

Miami, Florida 33131

Tel: 305-350-5100

Email: [email protected]

Hayden P. O’Byrne

United States Attorney’s Office, SDFL

99 N.E. 4th Street

Miami, FL 33132

Tel: 305-961-9447/Fax: 305-530-7679

Email: [email protected]

Miguel Gonzalez

Miami-Dade County Attorney's Office

111 NW 1st St Ste 2810

Miami, FL 33128-1930 Tel:

Tel: 305-375-3332

Email: [email protected]

Jesus M. Suarez

Continental PLLC

255 Alhambra Cir., Suite 640

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Tel: 305-677-2707

Email: [email protected]

Alexander M. Peraza

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A.

Offices at Grand Bay Plaza

2665 South Bayshore Dr., PH 2B

Miami, FL 33133

Tel: 305-374-1920

Email: [email protected]

Michael Pineiro

Marcus Rashbaum Pineiro & Meyers LLP

2 S Biscayne Blvd, Ste 2530

Miami, FL 33131-1806

Tel: 305-400-4268

Email: [email protected]