Gowebing Launches Global Dedicated Server and VPS Solutions for High-Performance International Business

dedicated servers

Reliable, Low-Latency Infrastructure Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Emerging Markets

We offer premium dedicated servers, flexible cloud solutions and enterprise infrastructure services, serving clients in more than 70 countries worldwide.” — Daniel Cruz

ARCADIA, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gowebing, a global provider of enterprise-grade hosting and network infrastructure, today announced the official launch of its global dedicated server and VPS product line, designed to meet the growing demand for stable, high-speed, and secure international hosting resources.

As businesses continue expanding cross-border operations, low-latency network access, data security, and flexible scaling have become critical requirements.

Gowebing’s new offering delivers bare-metal dedicated servers and enterprise virtual private servers (VPS) deployed across multiple key data center regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia.

Gowebing’s dedicated servers are built for maximum performance and isolation, featuring enterprise Intel/AMD CPUs, ECC memory, NVMe SSD storage, and 1Gbps–10Gbps premium bandwidth with DDoS protection. Ideal for resource-intensive workloads such as large-scale websites, SaaS platforms, AI inference, big data processing, and high-traffic e-commerce sites, dedicated servers provide full root access, independent IPs, and hardware-level isolation.

Complementing its bare-metal lineup, Gowebing’s global VPS delivers balanced performance and cost efficiency. The VPS range supports KVM virtualization, scalable CPU/RAM/SSD configurations, and native IP addresses in each region. Customers can deploy websites, email systems, development environments, and small-to-medium business applications with minute-level provisioning and pay-as-you-go flexibility.

Gowebing is a global provider of dedicated servers, VPS, and cloud infrastructure, delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable hosting solutions to businesses worldwide. With data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Gowebing enables reliable international connectivity and digital transformation for startups, SMEs, and enterprise clients. For more information, visit

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