Georgia DNR Seeks Public Input on Proposed Red Drum Rule Changes

Brunswick, Ga.

Key Messages

Georgia DNR is proposing new red drum fishing rules to help rebuild the fish population.

to help rebuild the fish population. The proposal would lower the daily limit from five fish to three fish and raise the size limit from 14-23 inches to 15–24 inches .

and raise the size limit from . Public comments will be accepted through June 30, 2026, before the Board of Natural Resources votes on Aug. 25, 2026.

News Release

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division (CRD) is seeking public input on proposed changes to Georgia’s recreational red drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) regulations aimed at rebuilding the South Atlantic red drum stock and complying with interstate fishery management requirements.

The proposed changes would reduce Georgia’s recreational daily creel limit for red drum from five fish to three fish and adjust the slot size limit from 14–23 inches total length to 15–24 inches total length.

Written public comments will be accepted through Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Mailed comments must be postmarked by June 30, and emailed comments will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. that day.

“These proposed changes are intended to reduce fishing mortality while continuing to provide anglers with meaningful opportunities to catch and keep red drum,” said Doug Haymans, CRD director. “Georgia’s red drum fishery is extremely important to anglers and coastal communities, and these management measures are designed to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the stock.”

According to a 2024 stock assessment conducted by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the southern red drum stock — which includes Georgia, South Carolina and Florida — is considered overfished and experiencing overfishing.

CRD officials said the proposed regulations would reduce red drum harvest by approximately 22.5%, exceeding the minimum reduction required under the interstate fishery management plan.

Comments should be submitted to: Kathy Knowlton

Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division

One Conservation Way

Brunswick, GA 31520 Email: kathy.knowlton@dnr.ga.gov

The proposed rule will be considered by the Board of Natural Resources during its Aug. 25, 2026 meeting in Atlanta. For information about the Board meeting, visit GaDNR.org/Board.

For additional information about the proposed rule changes, or to learn more about the stock assessment, visit CoastalGaDNR.org/RedDrum.

Additional Resources

Official Notice of Proposed Regulation Change: Proposed Amendments to the Saltwater Fishing Regulations, Rule 391-2-4-.04 (May 20, 2026)

About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709