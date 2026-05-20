Counting Gazelles in the Gobi

The goitered gazelle (Procapra subgutturosa) is a medium-sized antelope native to the grasslands and semi-deserts of Asia. These animals are highly mobile, roaming and migrating across vast landscapes. This nomadic lifestyle makes them both fascinating and challenging to study.

Last September, a team of community rangers and Snow Leopard Conservation Foundation (SLCF) staff fanned out across the Tost Nature Reserve. Together they covered approximately 1,327 km by motorbike, surveying about 17,700 km².

The team used a scientific method called distance sampling, which estimates population density from the distances at which animals are detected along set routes. They surveyed 28 planned transect lines, ranging from 20 to 80 km each, using the SMART mobile app to record data in the field.

What They Found

93 groups of goitered gazelles were detected across the survey area, with an average group size of about 7.5 animals.

Observers recorded 151 females, 190 males, and 86 juveniles, along with 268 individuals whose sex or age couldn’t be determined at a distance.

Animals were spotted anywhere from 20 meters to 2 kilometers away from the survey route.

What the Numbers Tell Us

When the data are compared to previous research, the findings are striking. Gazelle density in the Tost Reserve is estimated to be 60% higher than in 2017 and 25% higher than in a concurrent survey in the nearby Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park.

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These results suggest that roughly 85% of the Tost Reserve represents important habitat for the goitered gazelle and other steppe ungulates. This means the Tost Nature Reserve is one of the most significant places in Mongolia for the survival of this species. This landscape was once home to thriving populations of Khulan and the Bactrian camel. Local leaders hope to restore the historical distribution of these remarkable species by improving and supporting the local habitat.

A Growing Threat

Despite this encouraging picture, the survey team flagged a serious concern. Goitered gazelles are wide-ranging animals that depend on being able to move freely across vast landscapes. Increasing habitat fragmentation (roads, fences, mining operations, or other infrastructure) can block migration routes, effectively trapping populations in smaller areas.

The team stressed the importance of factoring wildlife movement corridors into any infrastructure planning in the region, particularly preserving the wide mountain valleys that gazelles use to travel between grazing areas. Without this, even a thriving population can be put at risk. Moreover, these boundless corridors are used by snow leopards and other animals, and their protection is crucial to ensure continued genetic diversity for the species.

Building Local Capacity: Training the Rangers

Equally important to the survey itself was training rangers who will carry this work forward. A full-day training session was held for 12 Tost rangers and staff, and a second training session followed at the Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park, where 15 park employees participated. Both sessions were led by SLCF Scientist Choidogjamts “Choidog” Byambasuren and covered the principles of distance sampling and how to measure observation distances accurately.

The Bottom Line

The Tost Toson Bumba Nature Reserve is not just a protected area on a map, it is a genuinely critical refuge for the goitered gazelle, supporting some of the highest densities recorded for the species. Keeping it that way will require continued monitoring, smart land-use planning, and the kind of skilled, motivated rangers that programs like this one help to develop. Additionally, gazelles can play a crucial role in the overall protection of snow leopards, as we have increasingly advocated for the protection of the non-mountainous terrain they traverse.

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Photo credits: SLCF-Mongolia



Acknowledgments:

This survey was conducted by the Snow Leopard Conservation Foundation (SLCF) in partnership with rangers from the Tost Toson Bumba Nature Reserve and Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park.

This Long-Term Ecological Study is in collaboration with Snow Leopard Conservation Foundation in Mongolia and Snow Leopard Trust, with special thanks to the Ministry for Environment and Green Development, the Government of Mongolia, and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences for their support.

SLT would also like to acknowledge: Bioparc Zoo de Doue la Fontaine, David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, Dublin Zoo, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, John Ball Zoo, Kolmarden Zoo, Korkeasaari Zoo, Knopf Family Foundation, National Geographic Society, Nordens Ark, Parco Zoo Punta Verde, Play for Nature, Regina Bauer Frankenberg Foundation, Tierpark Berlin, The Big Cat Sanctuary/Wildlife Heritage Foundation, Tulsa Zoo, Whitley Fund for Nature, Zoo Basel, Zoo Boise, Zoo Dresden, and Zoo New England.

Thank you to all the many committed partners who have supported our research in Mongolia along with our Long-term Ecological Study since it began in 2008. We could not do this work without you.

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