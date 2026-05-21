Qtonic Quantum Corp Launches QScout Pulse for 24/7/365 Quantum Risk and Vulnerability Intelligence

Qtonic Quantum launches QScout Pulse for continuous quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence.

QScout Pulse extends QScout with continuous monitoring of cryptographic exposure, public-surface risk, and remediation priorities.

Quantum risk is becoming an operational visibility problem. QScout Pulse gives leaders a continuous way to see exposed cryptographic debt and the remediation priorities that matter most.” — Mark Schrick, VP Strategic Partnerships, Qtonic Quantum Corp.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qtonic Quantum Corp today announced QScout Pulse , the always-on version of QScout for continuous quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence.QScout Pulse helps organizations monitor externally observable cryptographic debt, public-surface exposure, post-quantum readiness gaps, and vulnerability signals that may require validation or remediation. It is designed for security leaders, risk teams, and executives who need continuous visibility instead of periodic snapshots. Periodic assessments are no longer enough when certificates change, exposed services appear, dependencies shift, and adversaries continuously map public infrastructure.The launch comes as organizations prepare for the post-quantum cryptography transition. NIST released its first finalized post-quantum cryptography standards in August 2024, creating a practical path forward, but many organizations still lack visibility into where exposed systems, certificates, identity surfaces, APIs, and public-facing applications create business risk.“Quantum risk is becoming an operational visibility problem,” said Mark Schrick, VP Strategic Partnerships, Qtonic Quantum Corp. “QScout Pulse gives security leaders a continuous, evidence-led way to see externally observable cryptographic debt, public-surface exposure, and the remediation priorities that matter most.”QScout Pulse extends Qtonic Quantum’s operating model:QScout finds risk.QStrike proves impact.QSolve helps fix it.QScout Pulse focuses on continuous first-mile visibility through external monitoring, risk prioritization, and evidence packaging. It does not replace vulnerability management, PKI, HSM, KMS, EDR, certificate lifecycle, or cloud security platforms. Instead, it provides an external-first intelligence layer that helps organizations determine what deserves immediate attention, what needs deeper validation, and what should move into remediation planning.“For boards, executives, and security teams, the post-quantum transition is not just a cryptography project,” said Ret. Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Chair of the Allied Defense Council, Qtonic Quantum Corp. “It is a readiness, resilience, and mission-risk issue. QScout Pulse helps organizations understand where exposed trust dependencies create risk before they become operational surprises.”QScout Pulse continuously helps organizations assess:• Externally observable cryptographic debt• Harvest-now-decrypt-later exposure• TLS, certificate, and trust posture risk• Post-quantum readiness gaps• Identity, API, DNS, and public-surface exposure• Vulnerability signals requiring deeper validation• Evidence-backed remediation priorities• Executive-level risk narratives for security and business leadersUnlike noisy scanning approaches that produce large volumes of unprioritized findings, QScout Pulse is built around defensible intelligence: what is observable, what is proven, what is inferred, and what needs validation or remediation next.“Security teams do not need more alerts without context,” said Mark Schrick. “They need a reliable way to understand which exposed systems create real business risk, which findings are externally observable, and which issues should move first. That is the job of QScout Pulse.”QScout Pulse is available as part of the QScout platform, with deeper proof validation available through QStrike and remediation support available through QSolve.About Qtonic Quantum CorpQtonic Quantum Corp is a provider of quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence tools and services for organizations preparing for the post-quantum transition. Its platform includes QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab, helping organizations identify, validate, prioritize, and remediate quantum-era cyber risk.

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